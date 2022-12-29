Russia evaluates an unprecedented decision: leaving UEFA to compete in Asia

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin speaks at a press conference in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, March 3, 2020.

Russian football is on the verge of a historic decision: to stop participating in UEFA and start competing in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The definition, which was expected this Tuesday, is still being debated and would be known before the end of the year.

The Russian Football Union is analyzing the possibility of leaving UEFA, an unprecedented event, due to the prohibition of both clubs and the Russian national team from competing in Europe since the invasion of Ukraine in February of this year.

In a statement, the RFU said that “the postponement is related to the need for additional consultations on Russia’s potential entry into the AFC. The vote is scheduled to take place before December 31.”

Infantino and Putin during the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Viacheslav Koloskov, honorary president of the Federation, explained that the postponement of the decision is due to the fact that so far “there is no guarantee that they are waiting for us and will accept us into the AFC. That’s why we need to talk to the leaders of the Asian Confederation.”

For his part, the president of the Russian Football Union, Alexandr Diukov, stated that “no one has ever left UEFA” so there is no precedent regarding possible consequences and highlighted the conflict: “We don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel”.

At the last Olympic Summit, the possibility of athletes from Russia and Belarus returning to compete was discussed, and Asia was open to including them in the competitions that will be held on the continent. “The AFC is willing to accept us. Can we wait? How much? If they gave us a specific deadline... But if it’s 10 or 15 years?” , Diukov reflected.

October 8, 2021 Russia coach Valeri Karpin speaks to Dmitri Barinov.

The possibility of leaving UEFA to play in Asia would have the support of most clubs and also of Valeri Karpin, the current coach of the national team. “We talked about it and came to the conclusion that playing is better than not playing,” Diukov said.

However, the voices against the decision are also heard, including that of Oleg Romantsev, former coach of the national team: “I am categorically against going to Asia. The exit can mean not just a step back, but a path to nowhere.”

After the start of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian national team was expelled from the European Qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup when it was due to play the Repechage against Poland. This intention to compete in Asia is due to the fact that today it is the only option that Russians see to be part of the qualification for the 2026 World Cup that will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico. What will FIFA think? Resolution is imminent.