Qatar-EU scandal: police searched more European Parliament offices in corruption investigation

Eva Kaili (Vladimir Rys/Getty Images)

The Belgian police carried out further raids on the offices of the European Parliament on Monday, while the President of the European Parliament pledged to launch an internal investigation into allegations of corruption and the bloc’s top official called for the creation of an independent ethical body for the entire EU.

Prosecutors investigating the alleged influence peddling of a Gulf country in the European Parliament accused four people over the weekend of corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering. The Vice-President of the Parliament, the Greek Eva Kaili, was relieved of her duties.

Prosecutors declined to identify the country suspected of offering cash or gifts to Parliament officials in exchange for political favors. Several members of the assembly and some Belgian media outlets linked the investigation to Qatar, which is currently hosting the biggest football event, the World Cup. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar has denied committing any crime.

Police carried out Monday’s raids on European Parliament offices in Brussels to seize computer data belonging to 10 parliamentary assistants, prosecutors said. The agents have carried out 20 raids in total as part of an investigation that began four months ago.

“Several hundred thousand euros have been seized in three different locations: 600,000 euros in the home of one of the suspects, several hundred thousand euros in a suitcase seized in a hotel room in Brussels and about 150,000 euros in an apartment belonging to an MEP,” prosecutors said.

Kaili, who was relieved of her duties over the weekend, was expelled Monday from the Socialists and Democrats group from the legislature with immediate effect.

Ursula von der Leyen once again proposed the creation of an ethics committee.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

The European Parliament is reeling after an investigation into alleged corruption involving legislators, Qatar and a briefcase full of money. Faced with this scenario, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reiterated the need to create an ethics committee to supervise this type of activity.

The diplomat said that officials are reviewing meetings held by commissioners and senior officials that could be relevant to the investigation and renewed her March proposal to create an ethics body that encompasses all European institutions and applies uniform rules.

“The accusations against the vice-president of the European Parliament are very worrying, very serious,” she told the press on Monday. “It’s a matter of people’s trust in our institutions and this trust in our institutions needs stricter rules of independence and integrity.”

Because there is no global regulation governing political pressure activities in the EU, the European leader said that the ethics committee she proposes could oversee not only the activities of the European Commission, Council and Parliament but also the European Central Bank, the European Court of Justice and the European Court of Auditors.

“The principles of having such a body in charge of ethics, with clear rules about what should be reviewed, how and when and what should be published, would be a big step forward,” Von der Leyen said.

The head of EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, meanwhile, indicated that the news about the investigation was very worrying. “We are very concerned about this news,” he told the press on Monday.

The head of Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell (REUTERS/David W Cerny)

Eva Kaili, Greek MP and vice-president of the European Parliament, was arrested as part of the investigation, along with Antonio Panzeri, a former Italian MP, according to press reports. Police seized at least €750,000 (US$793,090), including a suitcase full of €50 notes, the Belgian daily Le Soir reported.

The investigation must continue “with the full force of the law,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday. “This affects Europe’s credibility, so we need consequences in several areas,” she told the press in Brussels. “We haven’t seen anything like this in a long time.”

The Belgian federal police raided several houses and apartments of legislators and advisors starting Friday in an investigation that prosecutors say involved paying large sums of money to influence the decisions of the European Parliament. Qatar and Morocco were cited in some of the court documents, according to a person familiar with the matter. Four people were charged with corruption and money laundering.

Greek anti-money laundering authorities ordered the freezing of all of Kaili’s personal assets, such as property, bank accounts and more, as well as those of her husband and family, according to a person familiar with the matter. Banks and state authorities have already been notified by the authority of their decision.

The home of another parliamentarian, the Belgian Marc Tarabella, was also raided over the weekend, but he was not charged or arrested, according to Le Soir.

Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Qatar's Minister of Labor, speaks with the Greek Eva Kaili, vice-president of the European Parliament, during a meeting in Qatar (Twitter/Ministry of Labor - State of Qatar via REUTERS)

The research comes at a time when Qatar is in the spotlight as host of the football World Cup and is being courted by European governments eager to increase their purchases of natural gas. Researchers suspect that the payments were part of a larger effort by Qatar to improve its image amid harsh criticism for its labor and human rights practices, according to news reports.

“If confirmed, it would mean that MEPs and activists received money to turn a blind eye to the conditions of workers in Qatar,” EU Economy Commissioner Pablo Gentiloni said on Italian television on Sunday, referring to members of Parliament. “It’s a shame and it’s unacceptable.”

A Qatari official stated that the Government rejects any connection with the allegations of misconduct and that any association with them is baseless. The official added that the Government fully complies with international laws and regulations.

A spokesman for the European Parliament said that the institution does not comment on judicial proceedings, but that it cooperates fully with national authorities, even in this case. They made no immediate comment on the detained lawmakers. Kaili’s office did not respond to requests for comment, and Tarabella could not be reached.

This article was originally published on infobae.com




















































