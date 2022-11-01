World Athletics Relays postponed to 2025

The World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 23 will not go ahead as planned due to the continued adverse effects of COVID-19. A decision to postpone the event was revealed on Monday by the World Athletics Council.
The decision was reached following consultations between World Athletics, the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA), and local organizers.
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe commented, “it is regrettable when we have to postpone an event. However, World Athletics and the local organizing committee are both committed to the responsible planning and delivery of the World Athletics Relays, which includes ensuring that athletes from all international federations are able to participate in and enjoy an experience in a safe and healthy environment.”
Monday’s postponement comes months after other high profile events in the country were postponed, including the 2022 Asian Games and 2021 World University Games. It adds to the air of uncertainty around major events set to be staged in China.
Domestic authorities have taken a zero tolerance stance against COVID-19, using community lockdowns and temporary transit suspensions to combat the spread of the virus. A strict bubble was in place when the country held the latest edition of the Winter Olympics last February in Beijing.
As part of his statement on Monday, Coe thanked local organizers for their efforts in organizing the event, stating, “I want to thank our colleagues at the Chinese Athletics Association and the LOC for their efforts and cooperation in resolving this situation and look forward to 2025 when our hosts are able to stage a spectacular World Athletics Relays.”
World Athletics confirmed an alternative qualification procedure for the 2023 World Athletics Championships as part of the postponement.
The top eight teams from the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon are now set to gain automatic entry into the 2023 World Athletics Championships in lieu of a direct qualification opportunity next spring.
It’s unclear how the postponement may affect the larger global athletics calendar or the participation of national teams in the 2023 World Athletics Championships.
The World Athletics Council will select a host for the 2024 edition of the event at their meeting in Rome on November 30, 2022. Exact dates for the postponed 2023 World Athletics Relays remain to be determined.