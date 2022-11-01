World Athletics Relays postponed to 2025

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay - Heats - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 15, 2022 Allyson Felix of the U.S. in action during the Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

The World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 23 will not go ahead as planned due to the continued adverse effects of COVID-19. A decision to postpone the event was revealed on Monday by the World Athletics Council.

The decision was reached following consultations between World Athletics, the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA), and local organizers.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe commented, “it is regrettable when we have to postpone an event. However, World Athletics and the local organizing committee are both committed to the responsible planning and delivery of the World Athletics Relays, which includes ensuring that athletes from all international federations are able to participate in and enjoy an experience in a safe and healthy environment.”

A person wearing a protective mask walks past a billboard for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China May 6, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA.

Monday’s postponement comes months after other high profile events in the country were postponed, including the 2022 Asian Games and 2021 World University Games. It adds to the air of uncertainty around major events set to be staged in China.

Domestic authorities have taken a zero tolerance stance against COVID-19, using community lockdowns and temporary transit suspensions to combat the spread of the virus. A strict bubble was in place when the country held the latest edition of the Winter Olympics last February in Beijing.

An airport employee wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks at the closed loop area of Beijing Capital International Airport after the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, in Beijing, China February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

As part of his statement on Monday, Coe thanked local organizers for their efforts in organizing the event, stating, “I want to thank our colleagues at the Chinese Athletics Association and the LOC for their efforts and cooperation in resolving this situation and look forward to 2025 when our hosts are able to stage a spectacular World Athletics Relays.”

World Athletics confirmed an alternative qualification procedure for the 2023 World Athletics Championships as part of the postponement.

Athletics - Athletics World Relays Championships - Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland - May 2, 2021 Netherlands' Tony Van Diepen celebrates winning the Men's 4x400m Relay final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The top eight teams from the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon are now set to gain automatic entry into the 2023 World Athletics Championships in lieu of a direct qualification opportunity next spring.

It’s unclear how the postponement may affect the larger global athletics calendar or the participation of national teams in the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The World Athletics Council will select a host for the 2024 edition of the event at their meeting in Rome on November 30, 2022. Exact dates for the postponed 2023 World Athletics Relays remain to be determined.