Nuremberg to host Teqball World Championships

Csaba Banyik of Hungary in action at the Teqball World Championships in Budapest, Hungary December 6, 2019. Picture taken December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

All tables curve towards Nuremberg, Germany or at least they will come November. The world’s best teqball players will descend on the city for the International Teqball Federation’s (FITEQ) annual world championships.

Nuremberg was revealed as the host of the prestigious event last week. It marks the third time the world championships will take place in Central Europe after trips to Budapest, Hungary and Gliwice, Poland.

Competitions will be held across both genders in the singles, doubles, and mixed doubles modalities. FITEQ has promised a “festival atmosphere” for the championships.

Kia Metropol Arena will serve as the main competition venue for the world championships. International teqball officials have labeled it ”one of Germany’s leading indoor multipurpose venues.”

Teqball co-founders Gábor Borsányi, Viktor Huszár, and György Gattyán, along with FITEQ General Secretary Marius Vizer Jr., released a joint statement following the announcement.

“We are thrilled to announce Nuremberg as the host of this year’s World Championships, which as always will be the pinnacle of our sporting calendar,” said the quartet. “The facilities are outstanding and the passion for teqball in Germany will create an electric atmosphere throughout the week.”

They concluded, “we wish all athletes the best of luck in the qualifying events in the coming weeks and we look forward to seeing you in Nuremberg!”

Athletes will qualify for the event through national qualifiers staged in the lead up to the world championships. National federations face a limit in the total number of athletes they can register.

The world championships have also altered plans for a European Teqball Tour stop in Nuremberg. The event, which serves as a qualifier for the 2023 European Games, will be moved to a different city with dates to be announced.

The 2022 Teqball World Championships will run from November 23 to November 27, 2022.