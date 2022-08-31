LA28 and Team USA secure retail and merchandising deal with Fanatics

LA28 and Team USA announced a comprehensive merchandise and omnichannel retail agreement with Fanatics on Tuesday. The agreement covers both online retail of merchandise, as well as, the operation of in-venue retail sites in and around the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Fanatics will serve as the official home of licensed merchandise for the two organizations. Apparel, hard goods, memorabilia, collectibles and real-time, on-demand products are provided for under the agreement.

“With Team USA’s exceptional reach and the Games coming to Los Angeles in 2028, there’s never been a more exciting time in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement,” said Peter Zeytoonjian, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties.

His organization, a commercial joint venture between LA28 and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), led the effort to see an agreement reached with Fanatics.

Zeytoonjian underscored the importance of merchandising for organizers, noting, “fans want to be part of the Games every step of the way and, as the industry leader, Fanatics is the perfect creative force to bring that journey to life through products and retail.”

People wearing face masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, queue to enter a flagship merchandise store for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Wangfujing street in Beijing, China February 5, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The exact details of the agreement were not revealed, but Fanatics will reportedly operate multiple in-venue retail sites at stadiums and venues due to host the Games. The agreement will also cover the outfitting of volunteer staff for the Games.

Gary Gertzog, Fanatics President of Business Affairs, commented on the announcement, stating, “as excitement builds around the United States hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028, Fanatics is incredibly proud to be the official retail provider of LA28 and Team USA.”

“We look forward to providing a best-in-class product assortment, as well as a heightened retail experience for fans whether attending the Games in Los Angeles or cheering from afar around the world,” concluded Gertzog.

Fanatics’ latest agreement with LA28 and Team USA builds on an already existing relationship with Team USA that began in 2009. It is unclear if the agreement covers merchandising after the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The LA28 Summer Olympic Games are due to begin on July 14, 2028, with the 2028 Summer Paralympics slated to open just over a month later on August 15, 2028.