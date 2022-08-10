FIFA World Cup schedule adjusted to accommodate host nation

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - General Views of the Lusail Stadium - Lusail, Qatar, March 28, 2022. General view inside the Lusail Stadium, the venue for the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

The host nation traditionally plays the opening match of the FIFA World Cup, but this year’s tournament in Qatar had Senegal playing the Netherlands as the opening match on November 21.

Not any more.

FIFA will move the start date of the World Cup one day earlier so Qatar can kick things off like every host country has done since 2006. Before that, the defending champion was usually featured in the opening match.

All that means the 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin Sunday November 20 when Qatar plays Ecuador in Group A. The final will still be December 18 in Lusail. Senegal and the Netherlands will play November 21 as scheduled.

Ecuador and CONMEBOL are aware of the schedule change, which still must be approved by the Bureau of the FIFA Council. That Bureau consists of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the heads of each continental confederation. The schedule change is expected to be met with little to no resistance.







