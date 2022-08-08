Fraser-Pryce and other notable names deliver strong results during Diamond League in Poland over the weekend

Athletics - Diamond League - Silesia - The Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland - August 6, 2022 Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates winning the Women's 100m final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica ran 2022′s fastest 100m time in the world this weekend while competing at the Diamond League event in Poland. Fraser-Pryce, who won her fifth world championship in July, recorded a time of 10.66.

The 35-year-old is not slowing down anytime soon. She has already broken 10.70 six times and each time came after she gave birth in 2017. Fraser-Pryce now has the possibility of becoming the first woman to win three Olympic 100m titles and the oldest Olympian winner in any event on the track.

“I always come into races expecting to run fast,” said Fraser-Pryce following her race. “Last year I set a meet record here. Now it is a Diamond League and it is a lot more competitive with many top athletes.”

“Last year I felt a lot of pressure on me and this year I decided to just have fun,” she added. “It is amazing to be this consistent. I am always excited to compete and see what I can do.”

On the men’s side, Trayvon Bromell won the 100m with a 9.95. Bromell won bronze at worlds last month, but that race did not consist of a .7 meter/second headwind so the win is even more impressive. Bromell was challenged by his training partner and world silver medalist, Marvin Bracy-Williams, but world champion Fred Kerley was not present to repeat a podium sweep by the United States.

Athletics - Diamond League - Silesia - The Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland - August 6, 2022 Trayvon Bromell of the U.S. in action with athletes before winning the men's 100m final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Some of the other notable names who picked up titles this weekend were Jamaican Shericka Jackson in the 200m (21.84), Brazilian Alison dos Santos in the 400m hurdles (47.80) although his top competition was not present, American Michael Norman in the 400m (44.11) and in pole vault, the current world record holder and phenom, Swede Mondo Duplantis with a vault of 6.10 meters.

Up next, the Diamond League circuit will move on to Monaco on Wednesday.