USWNT qualify for Paris 2024 after winning CONCACAF W Championship

Soccer Football - Concacaf Women Championship - Final - United States v Canada - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico - July 18, 2022 Alex Morgan of the U.S. and teammates celebrate winning the Concacaf Women Championship with the trophy REUTERS/Daniel Becerril TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The United States women’s soccer team is heading to Paris in two years, after they won the CONCACAF W Championship Monday night in Monterrey, Mexico.

The final against Canada was similar to the Tokyo 2020 semifinal match, but with a much better result for the U.S.

Last summer Canada beat the U.S. 1-0 thanks to a late penalty kick by Jessie Fleming. Canada would go on to beat Sweden in the final to win their first ever Olympic gold medal, while the U.S. beat Australia to win bronze.

Jul 18, 2022; Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, MEX; United States forward Alex Morgan (13) collides with a Canadian player during the second half of the final match of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship soccer competition at University Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Monday night in Mexico it was Alex Morgan who scored on a late penalty kick, and that was the difference as the U.S. beat Canada 1-0 to exact some revenge on their northern rivals.

The U.S. had already qualified for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup by reaching the semifinals, but only a victory in the final would secure a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“It just always feels good to be called a champion,” said Morgan after the match.

Canada will still have the opportunity to defend their Olympic gold medal though. They will now face Jamaica, which finished third in Mexico, in a two-legged playoff with a spot in Paris 2024 for the winner.