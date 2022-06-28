World Rowing Cup heads to Lucerne

The World Rowing Cup series is set to conclude next week in Lucerne, Switzerland. It will be the last major international race before the World Championships in Racice, Czech Republic on September 18-25.

Over 600 athletes from 39 countries will be participating across 17 boat classes.

China, who will send the largest team, won two gold medals at the World Cup II in the men’s and women’s quadruple sculls. Other countries such as Germany, Great Britain, and Australia are also expected to send large teams. Romania and Italy will be sending their full squad for their first Cup appearances in 2022.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Women's Single Sculls - Medal Ceremony - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Gold medallists Emma Twigg of New Zealand, silver medallists Hanna Prakhatsen of the Russian Olympic Committee and bronze medallists Magdalena Lobnig of Austria with their medals REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

A matchup between the reigning Olympic champion Emma Twigg of New Zealand, 2018 champ Switzerland’s Jeanine Gmelin, and Austria’s Magdalena Lobnig is expected to happen in the women’s single sculls. This will be their first competition since the A-Final in Tokyo, where Twigg won the gold medal.

Among the other notable rowers who will be attending are Hannah Scott of Great Britain, who was a bronze medalist at the World Cup I in 2022, Donata Karaliene of Lithuania and Diana Dymchenko, the former Ukrainian now representing Azerbaijan.

The men’s single sculls features a strong depth with Germany’s Oliver Zeidler, who was the silver medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Norway’s Kjetil Borch.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Men's Single Sculls - Final B - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Oliver Zeidler of Germany in action REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

New Zealand’s Grace Prendergast and Kerri Williams are expected to face off against Emily Ford and Esme Booth of Great Britain for the first time. Booth and Ford took home gold at World Rowing Cup I.

In the men’s pair, Tom George and Oliver Wynne-Griffith, winners in Belgrade, are up against Matt MacDonald and Tom Mackintosh of New Zealand, winners in Poznan, Poland earlier this month.

In the women’s eight, Canada will be returning to defend its Olympic title, while Romania will be facing off against the Australians, and the bronze medalists in Poznan.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Men's Eight - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Thomas George of Britain and Mohamed Sbihi of Britain in action REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

The men’s eight is expected to feature a strong field with 10 boats entered. The race between Germany and Great Britain will be watched closely as both countries were only separated by .03 second last year in Lucerne.

The draw for the heats will be held on Thursday, July 7 at 15:00 CET. The event will also feature the Athlete Lane Selection, which will allow athletes to select their preferred lane based on rankings of their previous race.

The racing will begin on Friday, July 8 at 9:00 CET. The women’s pair heats will be followed by the quarterfinals and the semis on Saturday, July 9. The finals will be held on Sunday, July 10. This event will be held for all Olympic classes.

For more in-depth coverage of next week’s race in Lucerne check out World Rowing’s YOUTUBE page for interviews and features.