World Olympic Collectors’ Fair heads to Paris in summer of 2023

Zhang Wenquan, a 35-year-old Olympic fan, poses with his collection of Olympic memorabilia at his home, ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China January 22, 2022. Picture taken January 22, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

On your marks, get set, collect! The dates for the 27th World Olympic Collectors’ Fair have been set for June 23-25, 2023, in Paris, host of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The event will be the first gathering of the world’s collectors in four years. The most recent fair was held in 2019 in Warsaw, Poland. The 2020 fair was scheduled for Artena, Italy, near Rome, but was postponed twice due to the pandemic and eventually canceled.

Mark Maestrone, secretary general of AICO, the International Association of Olympic Collectors, tells Around the Rings it is “very significant” to hold the fair in Paris.

”It will be a run-up to the 2024 Games, and there should be participation by the Olympic organizing committee,” Maestrone said. “I think it’s going to be a fun show and they’ve got some interesting plans.”

A visualisation of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony is pictured in this undated handout obtained December 13, 2021. Paris 2024/Florian Hulleu/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

The venue for the event has not been announced yet and Maestrone said organizers are not ready to divulge all of their plans.

”There’s a secret idea,” he said. “It kind of mirrors what has been announced for the 2024 Games.”

Paris 2024 plans to hold an innovative opening ceremony along the banks of the Seine.

AICO and the French Association of Olympic and Sports Collectors made the official announcement of the fair dates on Wednesday. The fair will also coincide with Olympic Day. More details about participation and the program will be revealed in early 2023.

The World Olympic Collectors Fair is organized with the support of the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage, the French National Olympic and Sports Committee and he National Sports Agency. AICO is recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

The communique had the slogan, “Let’s share our Olympic passion together 1 year before the Games in Paris!”

Olympic collectors fairs have been annual events since 1994, when the inaugural gathering was held in Lausanne, Switzerland. The 2007 show was held in Beijing, the only other time it has taken place a year before an Olympic Games in the same city.

People wait in line at the souvenir shop, where Bing Dwen Dwen mascot merchandise is largely sold out, at the 2022 Beijing Olympics media center in Beijing, China, February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

”This will give collectors an opportunity to see what’s upcoming and get them interested in attending the Games,” Maestrone said.

While collectors meet virtually in social media groups and buy and sell on eBay and other sites, the fairs give them a chance for more personal interactions.

Maestrone said he saw at least 70 tables at the fair in Warsaw, which was also held in conjunction with Poland’s Olympic Day. “There were lots of visitors in the park area, and they would come in and poke around and check things out,” he said.

Jon Becker, a member of the executive board of the Olympin Collectors Club, tells Around the Rings the Paris event will be “a great kickoff” to the Games.

Olympin, based in the United States, has several hundred members from around the world and some will be in search of accommodations for the Olympics a year later.

A private collection of Olympic pins is pictured outside the Main Press Center in Tokyo, Japan July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

”It’s a great opportunity for collectors to be in Paris to make plans for the 2024 Olympics and kind of get the ball rolling,” Becker said.

He also hopes collectors will attend the Olympin Collectors Club annual festival in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 4-6.

”It’s a chance to see the new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum,” Becker said, “as well as getting together again with collectors from around the country and the world.”

The show will be held at the Colorado Springs Auditorium in the heart of the city.

More information on the Paris show can be found at www.aicolympic.org and afcos.net. Information on Olympin can be found at www.olympinclub.com.