International Skating Union proposes minimum age increase

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 17, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee reacts after performing. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The International Skating Union (ISU) has proposed raising the age limit for competitive figure skating competitions to 17 years, up from 15, prior to the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics. This would help young athletes cope with the psychological and physical demands of the sport.

The ISU will present the proposal during its 58th Congress, which will be held next month in Thailand. It recommends the age limit be raised gradually over the next three years before the inauguration of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

Currently, skaters are required to reach the age of 15 before they can participate in the Olympics or other senior competitions.

The proposal calls for an age increase after next season. Skaters turning 16 years old by July of the preceding year will be eligible for senior competition starting in 2023-24. For the 2024-25 season the age limit would be set at 17 going forward.

The ISU feels increasing the age limit could help decrease the risk of injury, and improve the mental development of young skaters. It also noted the change could help them develop their social and emotional skills.

“Not only physically, but in terms of the psychological and social development of the child. Junior athletes need to cope with multiple stressors on their pathways towards elite sport.”

The proposal comes after Russian skater Kamila Valieva fell to fourth place after the controversy surrounding her use of performance-enhancing drugs prior to the Beijing 2022 Games.

The medical council of the ISU also noted the high physiological loads young athletes are exposed to during their training and competitions, which can affect their development.

“It is conceivable allowing underage athletes to compete may subject them to loads and risks that are thought to be inappropriate for their age,” the ISU’s medical commission wrote in the proposal.

“Ultimately, performance enhancements are normally the central concern for ambitious athletes, as athletes themselves and by others [who] are continually evaluating their accomplishments,” the medical commission noted.

Valieva, who was 15 at the time of her performance, fell twice in her final skate after she was allowed to continue to skate.

In its proposal, the ISU cited a survey of athletes, coaches and others in the sport in which 86.2 percent of the 966 respondents supported raising the minimum age.