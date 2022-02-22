FITEQ Executive Board meets virtually to begin duties for 2022

European Teqball Tour (FITEQ)

The Executive Board of the Fédération Internationale de Teqball (FITEQ) met virtually for the first time in 2022. The Executive Board began the year by defining FITEQ Committees, reviewing the upcoming competition calendar and discussing the VIP Table Donation Program.

The composition of all FITEQ Committees was decided by the Executive Board, with special consideration given to gender equality. The committees will conduct their first meetings of the year later this week.

The Executive Board also reviewed requests from national federations to be included in the federation’s VIP Table Donation Program. The program is geared towards assisting national federations to engage with new audiences through high profile interactions. National federations can partner with government entities, national sports bodies, or even national sports stars in an attempt to further develop teqball in their countries.

FILE PHOTO: Former FIFA player of the year and football World Cup winner Ronaldinho of Brazil plays Teqball at the Teqball World Championships in Budapest, Hungary December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas/File Photo

FITEQ Chairman Viktor Huszár had a positive outlook on the meeting, stating, “our first Board meeting of 2022 was very productive and the contributions made by our newly-elected members were highly valuable.”

“We are aiming to make this year teqball’s most successful to date, and to do so we will need to continue to innovate, whilst also consolidating all the excellent progress we have made. We are happy too that this year will see record prize money across our exciting event portfolio.”

FITEQ General Secretary Marius Vizer Jr. echoed Huszár, commenting, “FITEQ has major plans for our continued global development and the introduction of our 15 new committees will play a key role in this endeavor. We very much look forward to hearing the ideas they bring to the table.”

“Additionally, through our development programs we will ensure National Federations and clubs remain fully equipped to grow the sport in their countries and reach new teqers every day.”

Teqball has experienced rapid growth since its establishment less than a decade ago. The sport was recently included on the official sports programs of the Asian Beach Games and 2023 European Games.

Marius Vizer Jr. confirmed the sport’s Olympic aspirations during an interview with Around the Rings late last year, while also citing the federation’s larger goals. He said, “everybody dreams of being one day included into the Olympic program, but again, our dream is that teqball is played in all the countries, and we have national federations in all the countries.”

He also emphasized the main goal of FITEQ, stating, “we want teqball to be available anytime, anywhere, and to anybody.”

