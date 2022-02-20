Australian Sami Kennedy-Sim chosen as flag bearer for Beijing Closing Ceremony

Sami Kennedy-Sim has been nominated as the flag bearer for the Australian delegation during the Beijing Olympic Games’ closing ceremony.

The privilege of carrying the colors for Australia is not lost on the 33 year-old-freestyle skier. A seminal moment in a storied career.

“What an honor. When Geoff told me I was a bit stunned. But what a way to wrap up my third Games. While I did come here to better my last performance, it’s another top-ten performance at an Olympic Games and I am very proud of that.”

2022 Beijing Olympics - Victory Ceremony - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls - Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza, Zhangjiakou, China - February 7, 2022. Gold medallist, Jakara Anthony of Australia celebrates on the podium. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Australia will wrap up their best ever Winter Games, winning four medals in Beijing including a gold for Jakara Anthony in women’s freestyle skiing – moguls

Since making her debut in 2008 Kennedy-Sim has garnered multiple top-10 finishes on the World Cup tour.

Australian Olympic Team Chef de Mission Geoff Lipshut was elated in breaking the news to her.

“Sami really deserves this honor. Her commitment and professionalism goes to the heart of what this team has been about, she will proudly lead Australia as these very successful Games draw to a close”

The 2022 Closing Ceremony honor is a culmination of a serpentine career, which saw Kennedy-Sim make various comebacks to be in Beijing.

She started the 2020-21 season strong, claiming a bronze medal and a sixth-place finish at the first World Cup event but suffered a season ending injury during a training session in France.

In 2013 Sami suffered an infarct stroke, which required a five-day hospital stay. She was fortunately able to slowly return to light training and a return to team championship competition.

“When you think about the history that this team has created, it adds to the magic of these Games to be asked to lead our team.”