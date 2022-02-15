Paris 2024 organizers reaffirm commitment to anti-doping

Olympics - French Olympic medallists arrive with the Olympic flag in Paris - Paris, France - August 9, 2021 Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo during a ceremony by the Olympic flag with President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee Tony Estanguet and French Olympic medallists outside Paris City hall REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Organizers of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics sought to reaffirm their commitment to anti-doping efforts after the Olympic Games were rocked by yet another doping scandal in Beijing.

The statement came as the ruling in Kamila Valieva’s provisional suspension case continued to draw criticism and consternation from within the Olympic movement. The case has marred the team event and women’s individual figure skating competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Paris 2024 organizers told Reuters, “Paris 2024 is 100% committed to the fight against doping and is working in close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure the fairness of the competitions in 2024 and the protection of athletes.”

“We must use this situation [Valieva’s case] to make sure that it does not happen again. Our top priority will be the development and execution of an effective anti-doping program that protects the rights of athletes and the integrity of competitions.”

A sign is seen at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), during the hearing of the investigation of 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who tested positive for a banned drug at the Beijing Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, February 14, 2022.

For their part, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken unusual and unprecedented measures in response to the legally complex and publically controversial situation. Medal ceremonies for the two events will not be held in Beijing if Valieva wins a medal. Plus, an additional athlete will be advanced to the free skate since Valieva qualified for the free skate.

The postponement of medal ceremonies and addition of special competition measures due to questions of integrity are surely situations Paris 2024 organizers hope to avoid when the Olympic Games travel to France in 2024.

Avoiding doping scandals and maintaining clean sport may prove to be a Herculean task for organizers however. Several of the most recent editions of the Olympic Games have been overshadowed by large doping scandals.

