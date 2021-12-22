Argentine Olympic legend Manu Ginobili headlines list of first time Basketball Hall of Fame nominees

Mar 28, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs former player Manu Ginobili reacts during his jersey retirement ceremony at AT&T Center after a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Decorated NBA and international player Manu Ginobili highlights a list of first time nominees for the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The four-time NBA Champion with the San Antonio Spurs is one of only two players to have won a EuroLeague title, an NBA championship, and an Olympic gold medal.

The Bahia Blanca, Argentina native was the 57th pick in the 1999 NBA Draft. He joined the Spurs after wrapping up his career in Italy, winning the 2001 EuroLeague as Finals MVP. Ginobili is often credited for introducing and revolutionizing the NBA game with his vaunted ‘Eurostep.’

Ginóbili was the flag bearer for Argentina at the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. Four years prior he led Argentina to their first gold medal at the 2004 Athens Games when they beat Italy in the gold medal match.

His long list of accolades includes being a four-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA All-Star, winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award and he is also a two-time NBA Third Team.

Tom Chambers and Lindsay Whalen join Ginobili as first-time nominees. Fellow San Antonio Spurs coaches George Karl and Becky Hammon also make up a list including: former NBA players Chauncey Billups, Tim Hardaway, Richard Hamilton, Shawn Marion, Muggsy Bogues and Mark Jackson, former WNBA player Swin Cash, and long-time men’s college basketball head coach Bob Huggins.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced during the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans in April, and the induction ceremony will be held September 9-10 in Springfield, Massachusetts.