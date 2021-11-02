Prince Albert II of Monaco won’t be slowing down anytime soon

Prince Albert II of Monaco speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Prince Albert II of Monaco is far from your average royal figure. His Serene Highness Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco (yes, that is the proper way to address him), like many princes, takes his royal duties very seriously.

He ascended to the throne in 2005 and has helped lead Monaco’s innovation into the 21st century. He is passionate about the environment, renewable energy sources and ocean conservation. He founded the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation a year into his reign to help raise funds and turn plans into reality, and he definitely walks the walk and talks the talk

“I didn’t eat tuna for a while because they are an endangered species and there isn’t enough volume in the Mediterranean. We don’t sell Mediterranean bluefin tuna in Monaco because it was on the verge of extinction,” he said in 2018 in an interview with the argentine newspaper “La Nación”.

“We worked on that with my foundation and it was put on the ban list.”

When it comes to sports however, Prince Albert II truly stands out among his peers. You won’t find him playing polo or riding show ponies. You might want to check the bobsleigh track instead.

Yes, bobsleigh. Prince Albert II competed in five consecutive Winter Olympics for Monaco, in both the two-man and four-man events. His best finish was 25th at the 1988 Calgary Winter Games. He also has a black belt in judo, has participated in javelin throwing, sailing, handball, cross country and skiing. And he’s a passionate fan of AS Monaco football. Oh, and his wife Princess Charlene was a member of the South African women’s 4x100 meter medley swimming team at the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney.

Albert and Charlene of Monaco hugging in South Africa (Photo: Instagram / @hshprincesscharlene).

The prince has many titles to his name and the IOC member since 1985 recently added another: Honorary President of International Powerboat Federation (UIM).

The goal of the UIM is to start the first electric boat racing series in 2023, while maintaining the commitment to sustainable development in powerboating with an emphasis on preserving the environment and reducing carbon emissions.

The prototype of the electric boat to be used in the UIM E1 Series was unveiled in September in Monaco.

“It’s an extraordinary moment for E1 and UIM, and clearly we are riding the crest of the wave in terms of the transition to new technologies for the powering of watercraft,” said UIM President Raffaele Chiulli.

“It is rewarding to know the team behind the transition our planet needs is growing. Many important partners are joining and we have the engagement of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021. Prince Albert II of Monaco U.S. is seen in the stands with First Lady Jill Biden in the background both wearing a protective face masks ahead of the start of the opening ceremony REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sports and Prince Albert II are a perfect match and he’s proud of his involvement with the IOC. He was the flag bearer for Monaco at the 1988, 1994 and 1998 Winter Games and has a grandfather and uncle who were Olympic medalists in rowing. The prince was in Tokyo this past summer to cheer on all Monegasque athletes.

As the old saying goes, “it’s nice work if you can get it.” Only a very select few of course, will be born into a world of privilege like he has been, but the prince isn’t one to sit on the sideline.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my life, and it gave me a lot of opportunities and advantages, I do feel privileged. But you can also become privileged if you work hard and are successful in something else.”

His Serene Highness Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco wouldn’t have it any other way.

