Prince Albert II of Monaco named Honorary President of International Powerboat Federation

Albert II, Prince of Monaco, arrives for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

IOC Member and six-time Olympian Prince Albert II of Monaco has added a new title to his name. On Monday he was confirmed as Honorary President of the International Powerboat Federation (UIM) during the governing body’s general assembly.

The goal of the UIM is to start the first electric boat racing series in 2023, while maintaining their commitment to sustainable development in powerboating with an emphasis on preserving the environment and reducing carbon emissions.

The prototype of the electric boat to be used in the UIM E1 Series was unveiled in September in Monaco.

“It’s an extraordinary moment for E1 and UIM, and clearly we are riding the crest of the wave in terms of the transition to new technologies for the powering of watercraft,” said UIM President Raffaele Chiulli.

“It is rewarding to know the team behind the transition our planet needs is growing. Many important partners are joining and we have the engagement of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco.”

The UIM is working in partnership with the environmental consultancy firm ALENS. They will provide support for the federation’s strategy and implementation.

In addition to confirming Prince Albert II of Monaco as Honorary President, UMI also named the President of the Monaco Powerboating Federation, Gianfranco Rossi, as a new local UIM administrator.