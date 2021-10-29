Mitt Romney Calls for U.S. Government Zero Budget for Beijing Winter Olympics

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) asks questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 30, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

Mitt Romney’s campaign for zero funding of U.S. government activities involving the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing is now in the hands of the U.S. Senate.

Romney, a Republican senator from Utah, is one of a number of legislators in both houses of the U.S. Congress calling for action against China over claims of human rights abuses.

The former CEO of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Romney says in a statement that such a step “will hurt the Chinese Communist Party, rather than punish our American athletes”. The legislation would not affect funding for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, its contractors and Team USA athletes.

But with the days dwindling between now and the open of the Winter Olympics Feb. 4, the chances for the amendment to survive the legislative process could be iffy. Both House and Senate are preoccupied with the massive proposal for economic recovery from President Joe Biden.

Legislation calling for Olympic-related sanctions against China has been in the hopper in Washington for a couple of years, none of it yet to pass in either chamber in Congress.

The stringent anti-COVID controls being placed over Olympic visitors by China will likely limit attendance by foreign officials anyway. The U.S. State Department usually announces an official delegation to the Olympics a month or so prior to the opening ceremony. First Lady Jill Biden attended the open of the Tokyo Olympics in July.

France, host nation for the 2024 Games, has not indicated an official delegation. Nor has Italy, where Milan/Cortina will receive the Olympic flag from Beijing during the closing ceremony.

So far, Russian President Vladimir Putin is the highest-profile world leader to say he will go to Beijing.

KEEP READING: