IOC says Serbia’s actions “detrimental to the athletes of Kosovo” could spell additional trouble for AIBA

Serbia’s refusal to allow the Kosovo team into the country to take part in the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade could have some dire consequences for the international boxing federation.

The Kosovo National Olympic Committee said its team was denied entry three times over the weekend as it attempted to cross the border into Serbia to compete in the world championships from October 24 to November 6 in Belgrade.

The Kosovo NOC has been consulting with AIBA and the International Olympic Committee but so far to no avail.

The IOC, in a statement to Around the Rings, says AIBA is at fault for not following the IOC’s advice in choosing Serbia as host for its event and adds that the decision is an additional mark against a federation which has been suspended from the IOC since 2019 for a litany of governance, finance and ethical issues.

“It appears that AIBA has not applied the necessary due diligence before allocating this tournament to Belgrade, despite the fact that the IOC has repeatedly advised the International Federations of the necessity of such due diligence. Therefore this incident, which is detrimental to the athletes of Kosovo, adds to the grave concerns that the IOC has with regard to the governance of this suspended International Federation,” said the IOC statement.

To the IOC’s call for due diligence, AIBA should have known that this is not the first time Serbia has refused entry to Kosovan athletes.

This latest incident is a carbon copy of the one from May 2018 involving the karate team from Kosovo attempting to cross into Serbia to compete in the European Karate Championships in Novi Sad. In both cases, the Kosovo delegation made a second attempt wearing clothes with no Kosovo symbols rather than their official kit but were still denied entry.

At the time of the first incident, Pere Miro, the IOC’s deputy director general for relations with the Olympic Movement, told ATR “it seems very clear to me that only countries giving guarantees of participation with no discrimination for all athletes, should be awarded in future the organization of international sports events”.

The IOC investigation into the events in 2018 could not find a specific reason why an agreement to allow the Kosovo karate team into Serbia had failed and declined to sanction the Serbian NOC or any of the other sporting bodies involved.

But the IOC said the failure “shows that, in spite of good intentions from all sides concerned, the political situation between Serbia and Kosovo makes it extremely difficult in practice for both countries to host an international sporting event involving athletes from this region.”

The IOC Executive Board agreed the IOC should inform all international sports organizations to “carefully consider this before allocating any sporting events in the region”.

Political tensions have remained high between the two countries since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo as a sovereign state. Russia, a traditional ally of Serbia, has blocked Kosovo’s membership to the United Nations. Russia has veto power as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. About half of the UN member states recognize Kosovo as an independent country.

Kosovo was officially recognized by the IOC at its 2014 Session in Monaco. Kosovan athletes have won three gold medals, all in women’s judo, while competing at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

AIBA has been asked by ATR to comment on the situation but has not done so yet. This report will be updated with any response.

