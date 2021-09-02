Fabián Morassut, the photographer who discovered a new dimension of Paralympic athletes in Argentina and already dreams of adding Spain to his project in Paris 2024

Lucas Díaz Aspiroz / Fabian Morassut

For years, Argentine Fabian Morassut dedicated himself to fashion and beauty photography. Until one day a Paralympic athlete entered his lens. And he never wanted to abandon that side of his profession again.

“What I like most is trying to capture the essence of the athletes, I let them be them in their world,” Morassut told Around the Rings.

Argentine stars like Araceli Gonzalez, Nicole Neumann or Rocio Guirao Diaz know Morassut and what it’s like to expose themselves to his camera. But now the wheelchair tennis player Gustavo Fernández and the swimmer Daniela Giménez are also experiencing it.

“I used to take photos for ESPN’s ‘Body Issues’ in Latin America, with athletes who appeared naked. That’s when I met Gusti Fernández and Dani Giménez and it seemed very interesting. Why not, I said to myself. I decided to put together a pictures exhibition, which was cut short by the Covid pandemic, with Paralympic athletes.”

“I wanted to take advantage of my contacts with a lot of people to bring out Paralympic sport, which was not very widespread. And I looked for that, the essence of the athletes, to let them be. I wanted to get to know their stories, their families, to be with them...”.

His passion for Paralympic photography coincides with a change of life for Morassut, who left Argentina just over a year ago to start an adventure in Madrid with his partner. But he remains very connected to his country.

“I’ve been working in this for 25 years. I was a producer, art director and now a photographer. I had a very important studio in Argentina and I decided to start a new adventure and now move to Madrid. I left my comfort zone and now I’m here”.

When the pandemic paralyzed the world, Morassut’s project with his country’s Paralympic athletes also came to a halt. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics would be in 2021.

“I was discouraged, I could not believe that the photos I had taken with them would not be seen. And the athletes were writing to me, ‘I want more photos, I want to see the photos!’

“Yes, the athletes were very happy. Super anxious to see the photos.”

The Games came, the photos came. And Morassut feels that he started a path that will take him very far: “The idea now, for Paris 2024, is to put together this even bigger series with the Argentine Paralympic athletes and do the same with the Spanish Paralympians. This experience motivates me to do it and improve it even more”.

