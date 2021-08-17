Athletes’ village opens, state of emergency in Japan extended with one week to go to Paralympics

Olympic and Paralympic Village (ATR)

The Tokyo 2020 athletes’ village reopens a week before the start of the Paralympics and the same day that the Covid-19 state of emergency in Japan is extended to last throughout the Games.

The athletes and other members of the delegations will be required to have daily Covid-19 testing, wear facemasks and observe social distancing, just like their Olympic counterparts.

But organizers have said there will be enhanced safety measures at the village for the Paralympics, since some athletes may be at greater risk due to having underlying health conditions.

The first Paralympic delegations arrived a day after organizers decided to hold competitions behind closed doors at all venues though students who are part of a government-backed educational program will be allowed to attend.

On Tuesday, the Japanese government announced that the current state of emergency covering Tokyo and five other areas would be extended from August 31 to September 12 and would include an additional seven prefectures.

The extension means that the Paralympics, which run from August 24 to September 5, will now be held entirely under a state of emergency.

Residents in the village will be allowed to check in seven days before they are scheduled to compete and should leave within two days of completing their events. The village will close on September 8, three days after the Games end.

A repair center for prosthetic limbs, wheelchairs and other equipment has opened in the village, according to Reuters.

About 100 staff will be on hand at the center and in each of the 14 competition venues.

More than 4,000 athletes are expected to participate in 540 events across 22 sports in Tokyo.

KEEP READING: