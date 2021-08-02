China extends weightlifting dominance as Kiwi Laurel Hubbard fails to finish

China continued to be weightlifting’s standard bearer at the Tokyo International Forum on Monday as they comfortably won the women’s 87kg and +87kg categories while the New Zealand’s history-making transgender competitor Laurel Hubbard did not finish in the heavier category.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 87kg - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Gold medalist Wang Zhouyu of China, silver medalist Yajaira Salazar of Ecuador and bronze medalist Crismery Santana of the Dominican Republic pose. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Two-time world champion Wang Zhouyu, 27, claimed 87kg gold to set the tone for another dominant day for her nation.

Wang posted a total of 270kg with a 120kg snatch and a 150kg clean and jerk to finish ahead of Venezuela’s Tamara Yajaira Salazar Arce who recorded a 263kg total while the Dominican Republic’s Crismery Dominga Santana Peguero won bronze with a 256kg score.

Despite winning gold Wang was unhappy with her overall performance.

“I am not satisfied with today’s performance because I didn’t do my best,” said the Tokyo 2020 champion.

“Actually the gold medal is very exciting. I will keep going on practising weightlifting.

“I will keep practising and break the world record one day. I will keep fighting for this target.”

Wang was also asked her opinion on Laurel Hubbard competition in the women’s event.

“The athlete can participate in the Olympic Games because she meets the requirements of the IOC and IWF (International Weightlifting Federation).”

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's +87kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Li Wenwen of China in action. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Former world champion Li Wenwen, 21, posted three Olympic records to power to victory in the +87kg category as China were once again peerless in the Olympic weightlifting competition.

Li smashed the record books with a 320kg total which featured a 140kg snatch and a 180kg clean and jerk with all three figures becoming new Olympic records. Great Britain’s Emily Campbell won silver with a total of 283kg and America’s Sarah Robles clinched bronze after a 282kg total.

All eyes were on Laurel Hubbard in the +87kg category as the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Olympics.

The 43-year-old, who was formerly a junior men’s record holder and started her transition in 2012, did not finish in the women’s heaviest category after being unsuccessful in all three of her snatch attempts.

Laurel Hubbard failed to register even one successful lift (EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS)

The Olympic newcomer failed with a 120kg snatch attempt and was unsuccessful at her two subsequent 125kg attempts. She was the only one of 10 competitors who did not complete at least one successful lift.

Hubbard’s qualification for Tokyo 2020 has generated much debate in the run-up to the Games. Questions have been raised about the fairness of having transgender athletes included, especially those who transitioned after going through puberty as a male. In Hubbard’s case, she did not transition until age 34.

“I am not entirely unaware of the controversy which surrounds my participation at these Games. And as such I would particularly like to thank the IOC for, I think, really affirming its commitment to the principles of Olympism and establishing that sport is something for all people, it is inclusive, accessible,” Hubbard said after being eliminated from the competition.

“Similarly I would like to thank the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF). They have been extraordinarily supportive. I think that they, too, have shown that weightlifting is an activity that’s open to all the people of the world.”

Hubbard also thanked the host country for putting on the Olympics in such trying times.

“I think we sort of all know the sacrifices that have been made and the situation in Japan, and so to press on as the hosts have and deliver such an extraordinary event is so commendable. And so if I could just thank the Japanese people, the Japanese government for making this possible.”

