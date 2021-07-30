With Djokovic’s stumble, the Golden Slam is confirmed as a pipe dream: next chance (if), Paris 2024





Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis - Men's Singles - Semifinal - Ariake Tennis Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Alexander Zverev of Germany shakes hands with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after winning his semifinal match REUTERS/Mike Segar

TOKYO - Novak Djokovic was bothered by the extreme heat and humidity of Tokyo, but above all by the absence of spectators in the stadiums of the Olympic Games. If he traveled to Japan it was out of ambition, to add one more brick to the building he seeks to construct, one taller than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He wanted the Golden Slam.

It will not be possible. The defeat of the Serb in the semifinals of Tokyo 2020 against German Alexander Zverev, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1, confirms how extremely complex it is to thread the four major tennis tournaments and the Olympic gold in the same year.

Tokyo 2020 marked, in fact, the first opportunity since tennis returned as an Olympic sport in 1988 that the Golden Slam was possible for a men. No one came to Seoul 88, Barcelona 92, Atlanta 96, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 with all the major titles of the season under their belt.

Djokovic yes, the Serb won in this 2021 the three Grand Slam tournaments disputed. If he added the gold in Beijing, the US Open in New York would open him the possibility of doing among men what only one person achieved so far, the German Steffi Graf in Seoul 88.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis - Mixed Doubles - Quarterfinal - Ariake Tennis Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021 Nina Stojanovic of Serbia and Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrate after winning their quarterfinal match against Kevin Krawietz of Germany and Laura Siegemund of Germany REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Serb, who has not won Olympic gold so far unlike Nadal (in the Beijing 2008 singles) and Federer (in the Beijing 2008 doubles), still has the chance to do so, but in mixed doubles. Together with her partner Nina Stojanovic they are already in the semifinals. It would be a joy for the Serbian’s career, but far from the real gold he came to Tokyo for.

The next goal of the world tennis number one is the conquest of the US Open in mid-September, a tournament that could break the exciting duel of Grand Slam titles he is fighting with Federer and Nadal: the three of them have 20, more than any other player in history.

