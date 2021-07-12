HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
WSF Launches Under-21 World Cup

Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

The World Squash Federation has added a new dimension to its world squashchampionships' roster with the launch of the WSF Under-21 World Cup.

The inaugural U21 World Cup - an entirely new biennial event introducing anew age-group category in the sport - will take place in Chennai, India,from 1-5 February 2012.

The new championship will be for mixed teams of two men and one woman,following the highly successful format of the biennial WSF World Cup.

The U21 World Cup will be held in the alternate years of the WSF World Cup -and will be staged in 2012 at the same Express Avenue Mall venue whichhosted the 2011 World Cup.

"The new championship will provide a great showcase not only for the creamof juniors but those who are transitioning as seniors, as well as thoseUnder 21s who are already established," said WSF CEO Andrew Shelley.

"We believe this adds a significant new world championship opportunity toour portfolio of events - one which will benefit both players and regionalfederations," Shelley continued.

Srivatsan Subramaniam, Secretary General of the Squash Rackets Federation ofIndia, added: "We are very pleased that the WSF has allotted us theinaugural WSF U21 World Cup. This new event follows a series of eventssupported by the Sports Development of Tamil Nadu who are supporting sportsand especially squash in the southern city of Chennai.

"We welcome all U21 players from around the world to come and have anunforgettable experience."

For more information, contact:Howard@hhpr.co.uk

