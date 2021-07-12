The World Games 2021 Team, New Members

The January 2018 edition of the newsletter highlighted some of the team members who work tirelessly to ensure that The World Games 2021 is a success. Since then, the team has grown and become more diverse; today, the Birmingham Organising Committee introduces these "new" team members.

Aja Bell serves as the Social Media & Graphic Design Coordinator for the team. With a background in design, writing and social media marketing, Aja brings a level of energy and expertise to her work that elevates the team. Her tasks include designing posters, signage and badges for events, and executing social media strategies that help bring awareness to The 2021 Games.

"I consider myself lucky to say that for my first job out of college, I get to work for The World Games 2021," said Bell. "I've already experienced more than I expected — the staff has really made this a great environment for learning and growing. I never thought that Birmingham, the place I grew up in, would be the place to kickstart my career, but The World Games 2021 has made that possible!"

Anna Kilarski is the Special Projects Manager for The World Games 2021, and has experience in nonprofit consulting and sports event coordination. Her deep background in sports and attention to detail aids her in supporting a variety of aspects of The 2021 Games. Her duties include writing RFPs and the official TWG 2021 Bulletin series, managing the event’s sustainability efforts and coordinating meetings and events leading up to The World Games 2021.

"On Tuesday, February 19, it will mark one year that I have been with The World Games 2021 Birmingham Organizing Committee," said Kilarski. "It has been a fast year, but also a memorable one. I have loved every minute of working with our small but powerful, and well-experienced team."

Both of these team members are committed to creating exceptional work for the benefit of The World Games 2021. Not only are they hardworking and focused, but they also both possess a quick sense of humor — something that the Birmingham Organizing Committee team members all share!

