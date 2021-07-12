HomeNewsEspañol
Munich Edges PyeongChang, Annecy in Final Around the Rings 2018 Olympic Bid Power Index

Por
Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

Munich tops PyeongChang and Annecy in the final edition of the Around the Rings Olympic Bid Power Index for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Power Index comes with one month left before the IOC vote that will decide the host city for the 2018 Games.

PyeongChang dropped to second place after finishing first in the previous Power index. Annecy still lags the field of three bids.

Munich scores 83 points in the Power Index, followed by the South Korean bid at 79 and bid from French city Annecy with 67 out of a possible 100 points.

Munich jumped ahead of PyeongChang after increasing scores in the accommodation, marketing, government/public support, transportation and venue plan categories.

"Munich received a significant boost in May when voters in Garmisch-Partenkirchen voted in favor of a ballot measure endorsing staging alpine events in the Bavarian mountain town," ATR editor Ed Hula said.

"Then on the eve of the IOC Technical Briefing in Lausanne, bid organizers were able to seal the deal for a final parcel of land needed to stage the downhill run."

The new Power Index results are based on the appearances by the three bid cities at international events such as SportAccord, the Technical Briefing held in Lausanne last month for IOC members, and the report of the IOC Evaluation Commission published in early May.

Along with those developments, the rankings in the Around the Rings Olympic Bid Power Index also have been shaped by multiple-on-the-scene visits to each of the cities, along with interviews with bid leaders, IOC members and other experts, as well as watching the bids' presentations at numerous events over the last year.

For the full analysis, click here.

# # #

