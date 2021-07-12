Manchester United Press Release - Manchester United launches on WeChat

(NYSE:MANU) Manchester United has today announced details of an exciting new presence on WeChat, the largest and fastest growing social messaging platform in China.

The Chinese-language social messaging service will allow users to access Manchester United news, videos and imagery direct to their mobile phones and share with friends.

The launch on WeChat is the latest reinforcement to the Club’s leading position on China’s social media scene. Manchester United is currently the most followed sports club on Sina Weibo and Tencent Weibo, two of the country’s most popular social media platforms, with a combined following of over 13 million users.

Manchester United’s Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold said: "Manchester United is always striving to find new ways to engage with our fans around the world and the launch on WeChat in China is another exciting development in our social media offering.

"The Club’s 107 million followers in China have already demonstrated their huge passion for United by making us the most followed sports club on our existing platforms and I’m sure this new WeChat service will experience similar success and help bring fans closer to the Club."

