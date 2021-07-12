HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
3 weeks left until World Stadium Congress

The World Stadium Congress is only 3 weeks away! Will we see you from 18-21 May at the St Regis Doha, Qatar?

Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

Don’t miss out on your opportunity to:

1. Gain exclusive global insight on new stadium projects so you can benchmark your venue against the best around the globe

2. Discover a diverse range of 4 dedicated conference streams enabling you to customise your participation and maximise your learning

3. Network during 9 dedicated sessions giving you more time to develop important contacts - bring extra business cards!

4. Participate in 12 interactive discussion sessions allowing you to get to the heart of the most critical issues - don’t just sit back and listen!

5. Gain in-depth knowledge and skills through the Symposium Day & Post-Summit Workshops on sustainability, asset management and overlay infrastructure over a dedicated time with industry experts in these areas

6. Attend World Stadium Congress Awards, an evening networking event on 19 May recognising industry achievements and celebrating success - remember to sign up for the awards dinner when you register for the conference!

7. Be seen as a thought leader and problem solver by participating in 5 interactive roundtable discussions - your time to shine!

Register today to ensure you get one of the remaining seats at the conference. Book online now for instant confirmation! (Please have your credit card ready)

With only 3 weeks to go, 100+ organisations have already confirmed their attendance including:

AECOM Global Sports UK

Amsterdam ArenA

ANO Arena-2018

ARUP

ASTAD Project Management

AVIVA Stadium

BAM International

Department of Sport & Recreation

Government of Western Australia (New Perth Stadium)

Dubai Sports City

EHAF Consulting Engineers

Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Esta Construction

FINA

Friends Arena

General Organization for Youth and Sports

GMP Architekten

Hilson Moran

HKS Architects

HKS Sports and Entertainment Group

IDOM/ACXT Architects

International Olympic Committee

KEO International Consultants

L+B DESIGN GROUP | EDGE

Larsen & Toubro

Melbourne Cricket Ground

Ministry of Municipality and Urban Planning, Qatar

Oman Football Association

Qatar Football Association

Qatar Foundation

Qatar Olympic Academy

Qatar Olympic Committee

Qatar Railways Company

Qatar Stars League

RFA Fenwick Iribarren Architects

Ruben Reddy Architects

SCAU

West Coast Eagles

Zaha Hadid Architects

Zucchetti SpA

And many more

Hurry! Registration closes on Thursday, 14 May 2015. Book online now to secure your place at World Stadium Congress. (Please have your credit card ready).

If you can’t pay by credit card, please reply to this email with the details below and I'll facilitate your registration and confirm your payment details:

FULL NAME:

JOB TITLE:

COMPANY:

EMAIL:

TEL:

BILLING ADDRESS:

For more information, contact:

enquiry@iqpc.ae or call +971 4 364 2975.

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

