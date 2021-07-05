The launch of the Guide on the Security of Major Sporting Events

ICSS, UNOCT, UNAOC and UNICRI release Global Guide for Policy-Makers to protect Major Sporting

Events



New York, 29 June 2021 - In a major step forward in the fight to keep Major Sports Events (MSEs) safe

and secure against constantly evolving threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism, the United

Nations Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT), United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research

Institute (UNICRI), the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), and the International Centre for

Sport Security (ICSS) launched the Global Guide on the Security of Major Sporting Events: Promoting

Sustainable Security & Legacies.



The launch took place in the context of the Second Counter-Terrorism Week held at the United Nations

from 21 to 30 June 2021, at the presence of high-level representatives of governments, international and

continental sport federations, as well as intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations.

The first-ever Guide was developed through a structured process of consultations with experts

and representatives from international organizations, sport bodies and UN Member States,

which started in March 2020.



The Guide represents one of the milestones of the “Global Programme on the Security of Major Sporting

Events, and Promotion of Sport and its Values as a Tool to Prevent Violent Extremism”, an initiative led by

the UNOCT, in partnership with UNICRI, UNAOC and the ICSS, and in consultation with the United

Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), and with the contributions of

Members States, international and regional organisations such as INTERPOL and the Council of Europe,

sports associations, the business sector and academia.



The programme is supported by the State of Qatar, the People’s Republic of China through the United

Nations Peace and Development Fund (UNPDF) and the Republic of Korea.



The 195-page Guide, which will be available in all six United Nations official languages, represents a

significant step forward in the advancement of policies to mitigate risks to eventual targets in the context

of major sporting events.



As such, the Guide represents the most comprehensive in-depth analysis of the political, social, and

financial dimensions for consideration by key decision-makers for the security elements of major sporting

events to date.



Mohammed Hanzab, Chairman of ICSS, said: “This Guide crystalizes the experience of generations of

policy and decision-makers, and their visions on how to plan the security of major sporting events,

including with regard to legacy factors, sustainability and cooperation across sectors. It provides an

exhaustive overview of all the forms of support and mutual assistance available within the international

community to protect such events as a common good across nations, as a catalyst for change and a

staging area for global citizens.”



Massimiliano Montanari, Chief Executive Officer of the ICSS, said: “Through the Guide, we wanted to

deliver a document able to inform and inspire all those who will be responsible for making the main

decisions on the policy reforms and structures to be put in place, the legislations to be adopted, the

international agreements to be stipulated, and the resources to be allocated to plan a successful major

sporting event and its legacy”.



Finally, the Guide provides hosting nations with a reference document showcasing all the forms of

technical assistance available at the international level, as provided by international and regional

organizations such as the UN, INTERPOL, the Council of Europe and the WHO, as well as sport bodies

and specialized stakeholders like the ICSS.



BACKGROUND INFORMATION



About the International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS)

The International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS) is a global, independent and non-profit organisation. It

works tirelessly to address some of the most prominent challenges and issues facing the world of sport

today, as well as to protect it from emerging and future threats.



Having brought together respected leaders from sport, government agencies, law enforcement,

international organisations, academia and the business community, the ICSS has an established team of

experts in the fields of sport, international cooperation and event safety and security, sport integrity and

socio-economic development.



Through its services and with the support of its donors, the ICSS has been able to invest in several

pioneering initiatives to safeguard sport – from initiating the first-ever research into the scale of

manipulation of sports competitions as part of the Sorbonne-ICSS Sport Integrity Research Programme

(2012-2014), to working with the international organisations leading to the development of advanced

policies in different fields pertaining to the protection of sport – the ICSS continues to make an impact

through project expansion and building new programmes in collaboration with its partners.



For more details please visit: www.theicss.org



As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.



These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.



Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only