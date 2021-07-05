AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

The launch of the Guide on the Security of Major Sporting Events

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

ICSS, UNOCT, UNAOC and UNICRI release Global Guide for Policy-Makers to protect Major Sporting
Events

New York, 29 June 2021 - In a major step forward in the fight to keep Major Sports Events (MSEs) safe
and secure against constantly evolving threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism, the United
Nations Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT), United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research
Institute (UNICRI), the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), and the International Centre for
Sport Security (ICSS) launched the Global Guide on the Security of Major Sporting Events: Promoting
Sustainable Security & Legacies.

The launch took place in the context of the Second Counter-Terrorism Week held at the United Nations
from 21 to 30 June 2021, at the presence of high-level representatives of governments, international and
continental sport federations, as well as intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations.
The first-ever Guide was developed through a structured process of consultations with experts
and representatives from international organizations, sport bodies and UN Member States,
which started in March 2020.

The Guide represents one of the milestones of the “Global Programme on the Security of Major Sporting
Events, and Promotion of Sport and its Values as a Tool to Prevent Violent Extremism”, an initiative led by
the UNOCT, in partnership with UNICRI, UNAOC and the ICSS, and in consultation with the United
Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), and with the contributions of
Members States, international and regional organisations such as INTERPOL and the Council of Europe,
sports associations, the business sector and academia.

The programme is supported by the State of Qatar, the People’s Republic of China through the United
Nations Peace and Development Fund (UNPDF) and the Republic of Korea.

The 195-page Guide, which will be available in all six United Nations official languages, represents a
significant step forward in the advancement of policies to mitigate risks to eventual targets in the context
of major sporting events.

As such, the Guide represents the most comprehensive in-depth analysis of the political, social, and
financial dimensions for consideration by key decision-makers for the security elements of major sporting
events to date.

Mohammed Hanzab, Chairman of ICSS, said: “This Guide crystalizes the experience of generations of
policy and decision-makers, and their visions on how to plan the security of major sporting events,
including with regard to legacy factors, sustainability and cooperation across sectors. It provides an
exhaustive overview of all the forms of support and mutual assistance available within the international
community to protect such events as a common good across nations, as a catalyst for change and a
staging area for global citizens.”

Massimiliano Montanari, Chief Executive Officer of the ICSS, said: “Through the Guide, we wanted to
deliver a document able to inform and inspire all those who will be responsible for making the main
decisions on the policy reforms and structures to be put in place, the legislations to be adopted, the
international agreements to be stipulated, and the resources to be allocated to plan a successful major
sporting event and its legacy”.

Finally, the Guide provides hosting nations with a reference document showcasing all the forms of
technical assistance available at the international level, as provided by international and regional
organizations such as the UN, INTERPOL, the Council of Europe and the WHO, as well as sport bodies
and specialized stakeholders like the ICSS.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

About the International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS)
The International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS) is a global, independent and non-profit organisation. It
works tirelessly to address some of the most prominent challenges and issues facing the world of sport
today, as well as to protect it from emerging and future threats.

Having brought together respected leaders from sport, government agencies, law enforcement,
international organisations, academia and the business community, the ICSS has an established team of
experts in the fields of sport, international cooperation and event safety and security, sport integrity and
socio-economic development.

Through its services and with the support of its donors, the ICSS has been able to invest in several
pioneering initiatives to safeguard sport – from initiating the first-ever research into the scale of
manipulation of sports competitions as part of the Sorbonne-ICSS Sport Integrity Research Programme
(2012-2014), to working with the international organisations leading to the development of advanced
policies in different fields pertaining to the protection of sport – the ICSS continues to make an impact
through project expansion and building new programmes in collaboration with its partners.

For more details please visit: www.theicss.org

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation. 

Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRICSSMajor Sports EventsMSEspress releasesecuritycounter-terrorismglobal guideInternational Centre for Sport SecurityUnited Nations

Últimas Noticias

Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad

Casada con Carlos Fort, dueño de la fábrica Fel-Fort, vivía una vida lujosa pero anónima. Hasta que su hijo Ricardo comenzó a mostrar en un reality show su excéntrico y caro estilo de vida y también comenzó a ser conocida

Tragedia en Tigre: un nene de 10 años mató de un tiro de escopeta a su hermana de 5 años

Ambos chicos jugaban en la casa de un vecino de la zona de islas, que aseguró que el arma estaba escondida detrás de un armario. La nena murió en el acto. La fiscal Mariana Sayago no dispuso ninguna detención por el momento

Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC

Según fuentes internas, el rediseño costó “decenas de miles de libras” de los contribuyentes, algo que la empresa negó. Las variantes entre uno y otro son mínimas

La policía española interroga a 13 personas involucradas con el asesinato homofóbico de Samuel Luiz Muñiz

Las autoridades aclararon que todavía no hay detenidos por la paliza mortal. Los investigadores revisan las cámaras de vigilancia y corroboran los testimonios de los presentes, mientras activistas convocaron a varias manifestaciones en rechazo al crimen de odio

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Tras la decisión de no competir en CABA, la titular del PRO, junto a Alfredo Cornejo y Maximiliano Ferraro, encabeza las negociaciones en los distritos en donde no hay acuerdo para presentar una lista de unidad en las próximas elecciones legislativas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El 43% de los fallecidos por la variante delta en el Reino Unido estaban completamente vacunados: las causas que analizan los experto

El 43% de los fallecidos por la variante delta en el Reino Unido estaban completamente vacunados: las causas que analizan los experto

Tragedia en Tigre: un nene de 10 años mató de un tiro de escopeta a su hermana de 5 años

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Bono para jubilados: el Gobierno prepara una compensación por el retraso de los haberes frente a la inflación

El campo prepara una marcha multitudinaria para el viernes y pide que no vayan políticos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Sheinbaum, Ebrard, De la Fuente: AMLO destapó a sus predilectos para sustituirlo

Sheinbaum, Ebrard, De la Fuente: AMLO destapó a sus predilectos para sustituirlo

Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC

“La gente me va a mantener su apoyo”: despreocupa a AMLO revocación de mandato

La policía española interroga a 13 personas involucradas con el asesinato homofóbico de Samuel Luiz Muñiz

“¿Qué no se pudieron esperar?”: AMLO criticó la demolición del complejo Champlain en Miami

TELESHOW

Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad

Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad

Seguidores de YosStop juntan casi 50,000 firmas por su liberación: está acusada de pornografía infantil

José Manuel Zamacona murió de COVID-19 a pesar de estar completamente vacunado

Así fueron los últimos días de José Manuel Zamacona: “Comenzó como una gripita”

Murió Marta, la mamá de Ricardo Fort

DEPORTES

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Antoine Griezmann, la alternativa que baraja el Manchester City que puede contribuir a la renovación de Lionel Messi en Barcelona

Leo Borg debuta en Wimbledon: el hijo de la leyenda del tenis que tuvo un paso por el cine y busca continuar el legado de su padre

Roger Federer confirmó su presencia en Tokio y disputará por quinta vez los Juegos Olímpicos

Con dudas en todas las líneas, Argentina se prepara para enfrentar a Colombia: los 4 cambios que podría hacer Scaloni