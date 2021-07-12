Turkish Olympic Committee Joins 'Designed To Move' Initiative To Keep Kids Active

The Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC), in partnership with Nike Turkey, has announced a new "Active Kids" project to address the growing epidemic of physical inactivity among young people.

The new "Active Kids" project is inspired by Designed to Move, a framework for action which Nike has co-developed with more than 70 expert organisations aimed at reversing the global physical inactivity epidemic. Launched in 2012, Designed to Move is supported by over 80 public, private, and civil sector organisations all dedicated to creating an active school model which addresses the benefits of moving by integrating more physical activity before, during and after school.

Studies show that active kids do better in school, have reduced levels of stress and anxiety, and enjoy greater creativity and leadership skills, yet today’s kids are the least active generation in history.

The TOC has now launched their "Active Kids" project in Turkey with two pilot schools on the Western and Eastern sides of Istanbul.

Speaking about the "Active Kids" project, TOC President Professor Dr. Uğur Erdener said:

"The TOC is proud to welcome the Designed to Move initiative to Turkey. This worldwide initiative not only gives children access to sport within their own community but also allows them to acquire life skills that will have a positive impact on their social and physical wellbeing. Through projects such as Active Kids and Free Sports Schools, the TOC can continue to promote sport amongst our nation’s youth. With 30 million people under the age of 25, Turkey must not forget that their health is our future".

The pilot programme, which takes place on weekends, encourages children to be more active by inviting them to local schools to take part in a range of fun sporting activities under the supervision of qualified instructors. The TOC follows the activities up closely to measure the progress of the pilot programme.

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only