TACHIKAWA WELCOMES PANAM SPORTS ATHLETES TO THE LARGEST TRAINING CAMP PRIOR TO THE OLYMPIC GAMES

In total, 113 athletes and coaches from 26 National Olympic Committees of the Americas will participate in the two-week camp.

Olympic, world and Pan American champions and medalists will prepare for the Games at the camp thanks to the partnership between Panam Sports and authorities of the city of Tachikawa.

TACHIKAWA, JAPAN (July 12, 2021) — For the first time in history, the Pan American Sports Organization is bringing together outstanding track and field athletes, swimmers, volleyball players and judokas from the Americas prior to the Olympic Games.

Thanks to an important agreement between Panam Sports, ADK and Tachihi Holdings, more than 113 people including athletes and coaches have the opportunity to participate in the largest training camp in terms of number of Olympic Committees that is being held in Japan prior to the Olympics in Tokyo.

"We are very happy and at the same time very grateful to the authorities of ADK, Tachihi Holdings and the entire city of Tachikawa. Being able to do this important camp is historic and a unique opportunity for our athletes from the Americas to arrive better prepared and ready to compete in the Olympic Games. World-class facilities, a comfortable hotel, all the health and safety measures have been adopted and there is a warmth from the people and the children of this city who want to see their sports idols, which really has us very surprised," said Panam Sports President, Neven Ilic.

"I especially thank the President of Tachihi, Masamichi Murayama, who was the great promoter of this project, and of course the Mayor, Shohei Shimizu, who opened the doors of this city to us," added Ilic.

The beautiful and tranquil city of Tachikawa is only 45 minutes from the Japanese capital and will be tasked with welcoming the athletes who will stay in a hotel in the center of town and will practice in three high-level venues. Athletics and Swimming will be concentrated at the University of Chuo, Judo will be organized at the Tachikawa Tachihi Arena, the main indoor sports haven in the city, while Beach Volleyball will take place at Tachihi Beach. Strict health and safety measures for the participants will be in place at each location, with everyone receiving PCR tests every day before lunch.

Among the outstanding athletes who will participate in this Training Camp are: Kirani James of Grenada, the London 2012 Olympic champion in the 400 meters in Athletics; his compatriot Anderson Peters, the Doha 2019 world champion and Lima 2019 Pan American champion in the javelin throw; world champions Yaime Perez and Denia Caballero of Cuba; Pan American hammer throw medalists Gabriel Kehr and Humberto Mansilla of Chile; Chile’s five-time Olympian in Swimming, Kristel Kobrich; three-time Pan American Judo champion Lenin Preciado of Ecuador; Saint Lucia’s two-time Pan American champion in women's high jump, Levern Spencer; and Lima 2019 100m hurdles champion Andrea Vargas of Costa Rica, among many others.

Swimmers and judokas will arrive during the first week of the camp (July 13) along with their coaches, while the specialists in athletics are expected to arrive for the second half of the camp beginning on July 19 in Tachikawa.

