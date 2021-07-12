Sponsor Spotlight: Elio Kayaks for Canoe, GoDaddy for Badminton

Go Daddy for Badminton

GoDaddy, one of the world’s major cloud platforms dedicated to small ventures has extended its partnership with the Badminton World Federation for another three years.

"This partnership provides great stability for BWF, with the opportunity for us to pursue new initiatives globally to further promote badminton. With GoDaddy’s global reach we’re very much looking forward to this collaboration," says BWF Commercial Director Owen Leed.

"The BWF audience matches GoDaddy’s target audience – hard-working people pursuing their dreams," said Roger Chen, GoDaddy Senior Vice President APAC Region.

The deal was negotiated by BWF’s long-term commercial partner, Infront Sports and Media.

Elio Kayaks Strikes International Canoe Fed Deal

The International Canoe Federation and Elio Kayaks have signed a two-year partnership the ICF says "will provide a tremendous boost to the sport around the world".

Under the deal, Elio Kayaks will donate boats and provide financial support for the ICF’s development programs.

"Elio is already making a significant contribution to canoeing around the globe, so it made a lot of sense for the ICF to join in partnership," ICF marketing manager, Catherine Wieser says.

"It is especially exciting that Elio will be a major part of our development program. We are running camps all over the world, often in places where resources and equipment is very hard to source," she says.

"Elio was present in the most important events of the sport in the last three years, includingsprint and marathon world and European championships," CEO Elio Nogueira said.

"We also had a strong presence at the world and European surfski world championships with our MAZU brand. It has helped us open up markets in Australia, Central and North America and Asia," says Nogueira.

DB Schenker SportAccord 2019 Official Logistics Provider

DB Schenker returns as as official logistics provider for the 17th edition of SportAccord. The annual convention is taking place in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia from May 5 to 10.

DB Schenkeris one of the world’s leading logistics providers and has had a long association with SportAccord.

"We are delighted DB Schenker has come on-board once more as the Official Logistics Provider for SportAccord 2019. Working closely with DB Schenker for many years has contributed to the smooth-running of our event operations," says Nis Hatt, Managing Director, SportAccord.

Delegates to SportAccord can receive preferential rates for services from DB Shenker for the Gold Coast convention.

12Bet for World Taekwondo Championships

On line sports betting firm 12Bet is named as a partner for the World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester May 5 to 19.

The partnership between GB Taekwondo and 12Bet was arranged by Sport Collective, a UK based sports marketing agency.

"We are delighted that 12Bet have decided to extend the partnership to a third major event," says Matt Archibald CEO of GB Taekwondo.

"Their support for taekwondo has been extremely valuable during the Tokyo Olympic cycle. Home advantage has helped our athletes gain valuable Tokyo ranking points. This deal further demonstrates that we can help brands access both domestic and international markets".

Reported by Ed Hula.