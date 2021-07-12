Inspectors Confident in Durban 2022 Games Plan

(ATR) The head of the Commonwealth Games Federation’s Evaluation Commission wraps up Durban 2022 inspection saying the city has the potential to host "inspiring, inclusive and impactful games."

A five-member inspection team is scrutinizing the bid on a four-day visit to the city this week. Durban is the only bidder after Edmonton withdrew in February.

Durban bid chief Mark Alexander said on Wednesday that the CGF’s evaluation was "robust and detailed."

Commission chair Louise Martin said her commission was "inspired by the prospect and potential of Durban’s bid to host the first Commonwealth Games on African soil."

"Plans are emerging well, further informed by the opportunity to hear firsthand the bid team and stakeholders’ strategies and technical proposals to deliver the games," she said in a statement.

"We leave Durban with a clear sense of opportunity - a deeper understanding of how they will optimize their plans and maximize the opportunities for young people, sport, business and communities from hosting Africa’s first

Commonwealth Games.

"We celebrate and share the Durban bid team’s ambitions to stage an inspiring, inclusive and impactful games in 2022, and will continue to work closely with them to support, develop and help evolve their proposals before the vote on 2 September."

As the sole bidder, Durban is expected to be ratified as 2022 host at the CGF general assembly in Auckland, New Zealand on that date.

The evaluation commission, which will be involved in final workshops on Thursday, has focused on analyzing the detailed technical aspects of the bid that will support delivery of the games. Talks have taken place with government and city officials as well as other stakeholders essential to the successful staging of the continent’s first major multisports event.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, CGF inspectors toured various competition and non-competition venues and facilities, including the Durban International Conference Centre, the Moses Mabhida Stadium – a 2010 FIFA World Cup

stadium – and the proposed site of the Athletes’ Village.

No new venues need to be built for the games, although extensive upgrades are needed at a number of them.

Following the evaluation visit, Martin’s team will spend some weeks preparing a bid evaluation report. It will be sent to all 71 nations and territories of the Commonwealth Games Federation membership no later than one month before the Sept. 2 general assembly.

Durban 2022’s Alexander said the mission of the bid team was "to deliver world class venues, facilities, infrastructure and transport for the Commonwealth Games in 2022, on time, within budget and to leave a legacy for future generations."

"We have had robust and detailed discussions with the Evaluation Commission and are confident that our plans for hosting a successful Games in 2022 will meet the exacting standards set by the CGF," he said.

Tubby Reddy, CEO of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee and the bid, said Durban 2022 had "impressed upon them [the CGF] that Durban will deliver a world-class event, on time and within a strict budget."

"All our venues are fit for purpose and, with projected upgrades, these will be amongst the best in the world. Our primary objective is to ensure that health, safety and security, sustainability and our legacy projects and programs are of the highest standards.

"What we are presenting to the CGF is a unique model for future games. Our concept of a compact games means that many of the sporting events will be held with a 2.5km precinct of the Moses Mabhida Stadium, which will be the main focus of the games," he added.

Also on the CGF inspection team are CGF chief executive David Grevemberg, the former Glasgow 2014 CEO; Association of Summer Olympic International Federations executive director Andrew Ryan; Ian Hooper, director of sport and special projects at Glasgow Life; and Maxwell de Silva, secretary general of the Sri Lankan Commonwealth Games Association and National Olympic Committee.

Reported by Mark Bisson

