ANOC Announces Full Composition of 2019 Commissions

14 February 2019; Lausanne: The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) today announced the full composition of its 2019 Commissions, which draw from the significant experience and expertise across the global NOC family.

In order to ensure the Commissions can work as effectively and productively as possible, the number of members per Commissions has been reduced. Each of the Continental Associations was asked to put forward nominations for the Commissions to ensure representation across each continent. The composition was approved by the Executive Council and the full composition can be found here.

The ANOC Commissions are tasked with identifying ways ANOC can improve the support it provides NOCs and develop creative solutions to problems they may face. The Commissions will meet regularly throughout the year to discuss and develop tangible initiatives that benefit NOCs.

ANOC Acting President Robin Mitchell said:

"We are delighted to announce the composition of the 2019 Commissions. There is so much experience and knowledge throughout the membership and we are excited to see what they come up with over the course of this year. ANOC’s ultimate mission is to protect and advance the collective interests of the NOCs and the Commissions are critical in ensuring that ANOC is constantly self-assessing where it can improve and determining the areas where it can enhance its support for NOCs."

Four new Commissions have been added this year – Ethics Commission, Gender Equity Commission, Electoral Commission and Culture & Education Commission. The Modernisation Commission will not continue in 2019 having fulfilled its mandate.

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) was established in June 1979 during the Constitutive General Assembly in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Over the last 39 years, the number of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) whose interests ANOC represents has risen to 206.

ANOC is administered from its headquarters in the Olympic Capital, Lausanne, where it has been based since June 2010. ANOC strives to protect and promote the collective interests of the NOCs by delivering an unprecedented level of assistance and support. ANOC also aims to build and strengthen the relationships between the NOCs and the Olympic Family for the benefit of the entire Olympic Movement.

