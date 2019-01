Last year the number of illegal border crossings at Europe’s external borders has fallen by a quarter compared with 2017 to an estimated 150 000, the lowest level in 5 years. The total for 2018 was also 92% below the peak of the migratory crisis in 2015 https://t.co/GZHUuCokAG pic.twitter.com/DrUWuKdrP2

— Frontex (@Frontex) January 4, 2019