#Phage researchers! I am working with a team to get Burkholderia cepacia phages to treat a 25 y old woman with CF whose infection has failed all #antibiotics. We need lytic non-lysogenic phage URGENTLY to find suitable phage matches. Email sstrathdee@ucsd.edu if you can help!

— Steffanie Strathdee (@chngin_the_wrld) November 8, 2017