Armas de Serbia y rifles de fuerzas especiales: el arsenal del CJNG con el que azotará el estado de Morelos

#Mexico 🇲🇽: A recent video of Jalisco New Generation Cartel's (#CJNG) members in #Zacatecas has been released by various sources.



Members appear to be armed with M249(S) machine guns, .50 Cal Barret M82A1 anti-materiel rifles and FN SCAR-L/17S rifles. pic.twitter.com/huMqtDx2yv