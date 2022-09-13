AMÉRICAARGENTINAMÉXICOCOLOMBIATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Lunes 12 de Septiembre de 2022
Entretenimiento

Premios Emmy 2022: minuto a minuto, los ganadores de la gran noche de la televisión estadounidense

Las series más nominadas son “Succession”, “Ted Lasso” y “The White Lotus”. La ceremonia se realiza en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, con la conducción del comediante Kenan Thompson

12 de Septiembre de 2022
Premios Emmy 2022: la lista de ganadores (Getty Images)
Premios Emmy 2022: la lista de ganadores (Getty Images)

Este lunes se lleva adelante la 74° entrega de los Premios Emmy que galardona las mejores producciones televisivas estadounidenses. El comediante de “Saturday Night Live”, Kenan Thompson, es el anfitrión de la ceremonia en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles.

Succession” de HBO lidera con 25 nominaciones. “Ted Lasso” no se quedó atrás con 20 nominaciones y la surcoreana “Squid Game” (“El juego del calamar”) de Netflix se convirtió en la primera serie en un idioma no inglés en ser nominada en la categoría de mejor drama.

Entre los actores nominados, aquellos que esperan repetir victorias incluyen a Jason Sudeikis de “Ted Lasso”, Jean Smart de “Hacks” y Zendaya de “Euphoria”.

Con más de 17.000 miembros votantes, la Academia de Televisión de EEUU decide a sus nominados y ganadores en 14 categorías incluyendo drama, comedia y serie limitada.

Aquí todos los nominados de la noche

Mejor serie dramática:

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Mejor comedia:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

Mejor miniserie:

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática:

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática:

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática:

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática:

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Mejor actor principal en comedia:

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Martin Short (Only Murders In the Building)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz principal en comedia:

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor actor de reparto en comedia:

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia:

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) - GANADOR

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (MAID)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Mejor actriz de reparto principal en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Mejor serie de telerrealidad/competencia:

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bravo Top Chef

The Voice

Mejor programa de variedades:

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Emmy 2022Premios Emmy 2022

Premios Emmy 2022: minuto a minuto, los ganadores de la gran noche de la televisión estadounidense

Las series más nominadas son "Succession", "Ted Lasso" y "The White Lotus". La ceremonia se realiza en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, con la conducción del comediante Kenan Thompson

