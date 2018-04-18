Cardi B es una de las artistas con más nominaciones a los Billboard Music Awards 2018 (Foto: gentileza Warner Music Argentina)
Khalid y Bebe Rexha tuvieron el honor de anunciar en vivo por NBC los nominados a los Premios Billboard Music Awards.

Kendrick Lamar, así como Ed Sheeran y Bruno Mars son los favoritos con un total de 15 nominaciones cada uno.

A ellos les siguen Post Malone con 12 nominaciones, y la banda Imagine Dragons, con 10 candidaturas. Justin Bieber y la hispana Cardi B quedaron empatados con 8 nominaciones, mientras que los puertorriqueños Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee comparten 7 candidaturas.

Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee compiten en la categoría de mejor artista latino (AFP)
En la categoría de mejor artista latino compiten, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Ozuna y Romeo Santos, mientras que el premio al mejor álbum latino se lo disputarán Nicky Jam (Fenix), Christian Nodal (Me dejé llevar), Ozuna (Odisea), Romeo Santos (Golden) y Shakira (El Dorado).

Para el premio a mejor canción latina los aspirantes son J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce (Mi Gente), Becky G ft. Bad Bunny (Mayores), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber (Despacito), Maluma (Felices Los 4) y Wisin ft. Ozuna (Escapate Conmigo).

Kelly Clarkson será la anfitriona de la premiación que se transmitirá en vivo por la cadena NBC, el 20 de mayo a las 8pm desde el MGM Grand en las Vegas,

A continuación la lista de nominados:

Taylor Swift está nominada a Mejor Artista (AP)
Mejor artista:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Mejor artista femenina:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Kendrick Lamar, flamante ganador del Pulitzer, es uno de los favoritos con la mayor cantidad de nominaciones (Getty)
Mejor artista masculino:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Album mejor vendido:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Pink, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Mejor canción del Hot 100:

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Post Malone, "Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

Mejor nuevo artista:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Mejor canción de country:

Kane Brown, "What Ifs (feat. Lauren Alaina)"

Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"

Dustin Lynch, "Small Town Boy"

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Brett Young, "In Case You Didn't Know"

Camila Cabello  está nominada a Mejor Nueva Artista (AP)
Mejor Dúo/grupo:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

Mejor artista del Billboard 200:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista- Top 100:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Mejor artista de canciones en streaming:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Artista con más ventas:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Mejor artista en radio:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Mejor artista en redes sociales:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Premio al éxito en los charts de Billboard:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Bruno Mars recibió un total de 15 nominaciones a los Billboard Music Awards (Reuters)
Mejor artista de R&B:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd

Mejor artista masculino de R&B:

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Mejor artista femenino de R&B:

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA

Mejor gira de R&B:

Bruno Mars

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Mejor artista de rap:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Mejor artista masculino de rap:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Mejor artista femenino de rap:

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Bhad Bhabie

Mejor gira de rap:

J. Cole

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Mejor artista de country:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Mejor artista masculino de country:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Mejor artista femenino de country:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Mejor dúo/grupo de country:

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Florida Georgia Line

Mejor gira de country:

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Mejor artista de rock:

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Portugal. the Man

Tom Petty

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor gira de rock:

Coldplay

Guns N' Roses

U2

Ed Sheeran encabeza la lista de artistas con más nominaciones junto con Kendrick Lamar y Bruno Mars
Mejor artista latino:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Mejor artista de música dance/electrónica:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

Mejor artista de música cristiana:

Elevation Worship

Hillsong United

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Mejor artista de música gospel:

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tamela Mann

Mejor álbum- Ranking Billboard 200:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Post Malone, Stoney

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Mejor álbum de R&B:

Khalid, American Teen

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

SZA, Ctrl

The Weeknd, Starboy

Xxxtentacion, 17

Mejor álbum de rap:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Migos, Culture

Post Malone, Stoney

Mejor álbum de country:

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One's For You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Brett Young, Brett Young

Mejor álbum de rock:

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Linkin Park, One More Light

Panic! At the Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Portgulal. The Man, Woodstock

U2, Songs of Experience

Mejor álbum latino:

Nicky Jam, Fénix

Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar

Ozuna, Odisea

Romeo Santos, Golden

Shakira, El Dorado

Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica:

Avicii, AVĪCI (01)

The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open

Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Kygo, Stargazing

Odesza, A Moment Apart

Mejor álbum de música cristiana:

Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud

Hillsong UNITED, Wonder

Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light

Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection

MercyMe, Lifer

Mejor álbum de gospel:

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, A Long Way From Sunday

Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit.

Marvin Sapp, Close

Mejor canción de Streaming (Audio):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."

Lil Uzi Vert "XO TOUR Llif3"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Post Malone ft. Quavo "Congratulations"

Mejor canción de streaming (Video):

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

Lil Pump "Gucci Gang"

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"

Canción más vendida:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"

Imagine Dragons "Believer"

Imagine Dragons "Thunder"

Ed Sheeran "Perfect"

Mejor canción de radio:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"

Imagine Dragons "Believer"

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

Charlie Puth "Attention"

Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"

Mejor colaboración:

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

French Montana ft. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Mejor canción de R&B:

Childish Gambino "Redbone"

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller "Wild Thoughts"

Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B "Finesse"

Mejor canción de rap:

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne "I'm the One"

French Montana ft. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"

Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Mejor canción de country:

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina "What Ifs"

Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"

Dustin Lynch "Small Town Boy"

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"

Brett Young "In Case You Didn't Know"

Mejor canción en rock:

Imagine Dragons "Believer"

Imagine Dragons "Thunder"

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara "Heavy"

Portugal. The Man "Feel It Still"

The Revivalists "Wish I Knew You"

Mejor canción latina:

J Balvin & Willy William ft. Beyoncé "Mi Gente"

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny "Mayores"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

Maluma "Felices Los 4"

Wisin ft. Ozuna "Escápate Conmigo"

Mejor canción de música dance/electrónica:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie "Rockabye"

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato "No Promises"

Kygo & Selena Gomez "It Ain't Me"

Zedd & Alessia Cara "Stay"

Canción cristiana más popular:

Elevation Worship "O Come To The Altar"

Hillsong Worship "What A Beautiful Name"

Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly "I'll Find You" MercyMe "Even If"

Zach Williams "Old Church Choir"

Canción de gospel más popular:

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy "Trust In You"

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise "You Deserve It"

Travis Greene "You Waited"

Tamela Mann "Change Me"

Charlie Wilson "I'm Blessed"

Artista con más ventas de gira:

Coldplay

Guns N' Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2

Mejor banda sonora:

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

