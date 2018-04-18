Khalid y Bebe Rexha tuvieron el honor de anunciar en vivo por NBC los nominados a los Premios Billboard Music Awards.
Kendrick Lamar, así como Ed Sheeran y Bruno Mars son los favoritos con un total de 15 nominaciones cada uno.
A ellos les siguen Post Malone con 12 nominaciones, y la banda Imagine Dragons, con 10 candidaturas. Justin Bieber y la hispana Cardi B quedaron empatados con 8 nominaciones, mientras que los puertorriqueños Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee comparten 7 candidaturas.
En la categoría de mejor artista latino compiten, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Ozuna y Romeo Santos, mientras que el premio al mejor álbum latino se lo disputarán Nicky Jam (Fenix), Christian Nodal (Me dejé llevar), Ozuna (Odisea), Romeo Santos (Golden) y Shakira (El Dorado).
Para el premio a mejor canción latina los aspirantes son J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce (Mi Gente), Becky G ft. Bad Bunny (Mayores), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber (Despacito), Maluma (Felices Los 4) y Wisin ft. Ozuna (Escapate Conmigo).
Kelly Clarkson será la anfitriona de la premiación que se transmitirá en vivo por la cadena NBC, el 20 de mayo a las 8pm desde el MGM Grand en las Vegas,
A continuación la lista de nominados:
Mejor artista:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Mejor artista femenina:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Mejor artista masculino:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Album mejor vendido:
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Pink, Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Mejor canción del Hot 100:
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
Post Malone, "Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Mejor nuevo artista:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Mejor canción de country:
Kane Brown, "What Ifs (feat. Lauren Alaina)"
Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"
Dustin Lynch, "Small Town Boy"
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"
Brett Young, "In Case You Didn't Know"
Mejor Dúo/grupo:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
Mejor artista del Billboard 200:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista- Top 100:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Mejor artista de canciones en streaming:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Artista con más ventas:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Mejor artista en radio:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
Mejor artista en redes sociales:
Justin Bieber
BTS
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Premio al éxito en los charts de Billboard:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Mejor artista de R&B:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Mejor artista masculino de R&B:
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenino de R&B:
Beyoncé
Rihanna
SZA
Mejor gira de R&B:
Bruno Mars
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Mejor artista de rap:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Mejor artista masculino de rap:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Mejor artista femenino de rap:
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Bhad Bhabie
Mejor gira de rap:
J. Cole
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Mejor artista de country:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Mejor artista masculino de country:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Mejor artista femenino de country:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Mejor dúo/grupo de country:
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Florida Georgia Line
Mejor gira de country:
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Mejor artista de rock:
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. the Man
Tom Petty
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor gira de rock:
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
U2
Mejor artista latino:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Mejor artista de música dance/electrónica:
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
Mejor artista de música cristiana:
Elevation Worship
Hillsong United
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Zach Williams
Mejor artista de música gospel:
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tamela Mann
Mejor álbum- Ranking Billboard 200:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Post Malone, Stoney
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Mejor álbum de R&B:
Khalid, American Teen
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
SZA, Ctrl
The Weeknd, Starboy
Xxxtentacion, 17
Mejor álbum de rap:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Migos, Culture
Post Malone, Stoney
Mejor álbum de country:
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One's For You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Brett Young, Brett Young
Mejor álbum de rock:
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Linkin Park, One More Light
Panic! At the Disco, Death of a Bachelor
Portgulal. The Man, Woodstock
U2, Songs of Experience
Mejor álbum latino:
Nicky Jam, Fénix
Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar
Ozuna, Odisea
Romeo Santos, Golden
Shakira, El Dorado
Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica:
Avicii, AVĪCI (01)
The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open
Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1
Kygo, Stargazing
Odesza, A Moment Apart
Mejor álbum de música cristiana:
Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud
Hillsong UNITED, Wonder
Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light
Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection
MercyMe, Lifer
Mejor álbum de gospel:
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, A Long Way From Sunday
Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit.
Marvin Sapp, Close
Mejor canción de Streaming (Audio):
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."
Lil Uzi Vert "XO TOUR Llif3"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
Post Malone ft. Quavo "Congratulations"
Mejor canción de streaming (Video):
Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Lil Pump "Gucci Gang"
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"
Canción más vendida:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"
Imagine Dragons "Believer"
Imagine Dragons "Thunder"
Ed Sheeran "Perfect"
Mejor canción de radio:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"
Imagine Dragons "Believer"
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Charlie Puth "Attention"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"
Mejor colaboración:
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
French Montana ft. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
Mejor canción de R&B:
Childish Gambino "Redbone"
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller "Wild Thoughts"
Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B "Finesse"
Mejor canción de rap:
Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne "I'm the One"
French Montana ft. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"
Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
Mejor canción de country:
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina "What Ifs"
Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"
Dustin Lynch "Small Town Boy"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"
Brett Young "In Case You Didn't Know"
Mejor canción en rock:
Imagine Dragons "Believer"
Imagine Dragons "Thunder"
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara "Heavy"
Portugal. The Man "Feel It Still"
The Revivalists "Wish I Knew You"
Mejor canción latina:
J Balvin & Willy William ft. Beyoncé "Mi Gente"
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny "Mayores"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Maluma "Felices Los 4"
Wisin ft. Ozuna "Escápate Conmigo"
Mejor canción de música dance/electrónica:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie "Rockabye"
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato "No Promises"
Kygo & Selena Gomez "It Ain't Me"
Zedd & Alessia Cara "Stay"
Canción cristiana más popular:
Elevation Worship "O Come To The Altar"
Hillsong Worship "What A Beautiful Name"
Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly "I'll Find You" MercyMe "Even If"
Zach Williams "Old Church Choir"
Canción de gospel más popular:
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy "Trust In You"
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise "You Deserve It"
Travis Greene "You Waited"
Tamela Mann "Change Me"
Charlie Wilson "I'm Blessed"
Artista con más ventas de gira:
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
Mejor banda sonora:
Black Panther
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The Greatest Showman
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
