It seems impossible that I've been in the entertainment industry for 50 years. But I love this business—I love the creative process, the work, the performing … all of it. But today, as I am honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I want to say a big THANK YOU to my FANS, who have encouraged and cheered me on all of these years. I want you to know how much I appreciate having you in my corner – I never take you for granted. Thank you again to everyone who made this possible. This is a day I will never forget. 📷: @mikepingel

