Today, we invite people across the globe to come together and wear black, speak out over social media and donate whatever they can to the TIME'S UP Legal Defense Fund. Post your pics, videos, stories with the hashtag #TIMESUP and #WHYWEWEARBLACK Show your solidarity with people of all industries and say #TIMESUp for the imbalance of power! ✊🏼🙏🏻

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Jan 7, 2018 at 9:42am PST