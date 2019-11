When I joined McDonald's to lead global strategy, business development and innovation, we were in the midst of a critical turnaround. Developing a strategic plan was central to harnessing the power and relevance of the brand for our business and customers. We decided to refocus on the customer and met with almost 10,000 of our guests around the world to understand their needs and learn how we could better serve them. This "global listening tour" was the inspiration for our Velocity Growth Plan, and the success we've enjoyed ever since is a powerful reminder to always keep our focus on the customer. I expect that we will continue to use the Velocity Growth Plan as our strategic roadmap, as the retain/regain/convert framework is still highly relevant to the opportunities available to us.