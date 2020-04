View this post on Instagram

I’m so proud of you, Gigi. God I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. ❤️ @WNBA #2 Gianna “Gigi” Bryant Youngest draft pick ❤️🏀My “mambacita” a.k.a. Wings