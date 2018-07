Well I got smoked 😝! Had an interesting experience at #Nias yesterday. I went on a set wave and ended up being to deep. BAM BOOM PING Went straight to the reef with my back and head. I forgot where I was but could hear a beautiful song 🤷🏼‍♂️. Snapped back to my senses and talked my self to the surface. So thankful for all the love and support of my friends and fellow surfers! I’m all good now just some scapes and a concussion 🙏🏽 so thankful for every moment of this life and all I’ve been through. It’s amazing what you can get through knowing you will be okay 🙏🏽❤️✊🏼👨🏼 #breathe 📹 @jack_g_808

A post shared by Koa Smith (@koasmith) on Jul 19, 2018 at 6:21pm PDT