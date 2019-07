#UPM builds a new world class pulp mill in Uruguay. The mill investment will be USD 2.7 billion. The mill is scheduled to start up in the second half of 2022. With an annual production of 2.1 million tonnes the mill will increase UPM’s pulp capacity by more than 50 percent. pic.twitter.com/QeofJC6mcD

— UPM (@UPMGlobal) July 23, 2019