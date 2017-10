Close-up on KENZO – La Collection Memento N°2: a denim waist bag with the iconic KENZO Bamboo Tiger label matched the Tiger Nails created by the amazing @naominailsnyc for @inglot_cosmetics 🐯#KENZO #COLLECTIONMEMENTO2 #CarolLim #HumbertoLeon #PFW

A post shared by KENZO (@kenzo) on Sep 29, 2017 at 1:27am PDT