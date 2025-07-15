En vivo: se anuncian los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025

Premios Emmy 2024

Como ocurre cada año, la televisión estadounidense tiene su gran fiesta en los Premios Emmy, que celebra a los programas de diferentes estilos, series y artistas. La ceremonia se llevará adelante el 14 de septiembre en el Live Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, y será conducida por Nate Bargatze.

A dos meses del evento, la academia de televisión dio a conocer los primeros nominados, de la mano de Brenda Song y Harvey Guillén, quienes anunciaron las ternas en el programa matutino de CBS, la emisora encargada de transmitir la entrega. El resto de los nominados se dieron a conocer en un programa en vivo, que se transmitió desde la página oficial de los Emmy

Todos los nominados a los Emmy 2025

Mejor reality show

The amazing Race

RuPaul´s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Jimmy Kimmel, nominado a mejor talk show (Captura de video/Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

Mejor Talk Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Adam Brody— Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogan— The Studio

Jason Segal— Shrinking

Martin Shor— Only Murders in the Bulding

Jeremy Allen White— The Bear

Adam Brody se llevó la nominación a mejor actor en una comedia

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Uzo Uduba-The Residence

Kristen Bell— Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson— Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edibiri— The Bear

Jean Smart— Hacks

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz— The Studio

Colman Domingo— The Four Seasons

Harrson Ford— Shrinking

Jeff Hiller— Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach— The Bear

Michael Urie— Shrinking

Bowen Yan— Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas— The Bear

Hannah Einbinder— Hacks

Kathryn Hahn— The Studio

Janelle James— Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara— The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph— Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams— Shrinking

Mejor serie limitada

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Colin Farrell fue nominado por su rol como el villano de Batman

Mejor Actor en serie limitada o película

Colin Farrel— The Penguin

Jake Gyllenhaal— Presumed Innocent

Stephen Graham— Adolescence

Brian Tyree Henry— Dope Thief

Cooper Koch— Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story

Mejor actriz en serie o película limitada

Cate Blanchett— Disclaimer

Meghan Fahy— Sirens

Rashida Jones— Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti— The Penguin

Michelle Williams— Dying for Sex

Noticia en desarrollo