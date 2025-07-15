En vivo: se anuncian los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025

Como ocurre cada año, la televisión estadounidense tiene su gran fiesta en los Premios Emmy, que celebra a los programas de diferentes estilos, series y artistas. La ceremonia se llevará adelante el 14 de septiembre en el Live Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, y será conducida por Nate Bargatze.
A dos meses del evento, la academia de televisión dio a conocer los primeros nominados, de la mano de Brenda Song y Harvey Guillén, quienes anunciaron las ternas en el programa matutino de CBS, la emisora encargada de transmitir la entrega. El resto de los nominados se dieron a conocer en un programa en vivo, que se transmitió desde la página oficial de los Emmy
Todos los nominados a los Emmy 2025
Mejor reality show
The amazing Race
RuPaul´s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Mejor Talk Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor Serie de Comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
Adam Brody— Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogan— The Studio
Jason Segal— Shrinking
Martin Shor— Only Murders in the Bulding
Jeremy Allen White— The Bear
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
Uzo Uduba-The Residence
Kristen Bell— Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson— Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edibiri— The Bear
Jean Smart— Hacks
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Ike Barinholtz— The Studio
Colman Domingo— The Four Seasons
Harrson Ford— Shrinking
Jeff Hiller— Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach— The Bear
Michael Urie— Shrinking
Bowen Yan— Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Liza Colón-Zayas— The Bear
Hannah Einbinder— Hacks
Kathryn Hahn— The Studio
Janelle James— Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara— The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph— Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams— Shrinking
Mejor serie limitada
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Mejor Actor en serie limitada o película
Colin Farrel— The Penguin
Jake Gyllenhaal— Presumed Innocent
Stephen Graham— Adolescence
Brian Tyree Henry— Dope Thief
Cooper Koch— Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story
Mejor actriz en serie o película limitada
Cate Blanchett— Disclaimer
Meghan Fahy— Sirens
Rashida Jones— Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti— The Penguin
Michelle Williams— Dying for Sex
Noticia en desarrollo