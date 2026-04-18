Este será el setlist de The Weeknd para sus conciertos en el Estadio GNP Seguros

(Instagram/The Weeknd)

The Weeknd presentará tres conciertos en el Estadio GNP los días 20, 21 y 22 de abril. El inicio de cada presentación está programado para las 21:00. La sede será el Estadio GNP Seguros, el más importante actualmente para eventos musicales.

Para acceder al Estadio GNP en transporte público, la ruta más directa es por metro, utilizando la línea 9 y descendiendo en la estación Ciudad Deportiva. Existen estacionamientos dentro de las instalaciones, accesibles por las puertas 7, 8, 9 y 15, además de cupo limitado en el estacionamiento del Palacio de los Deportes.

Setlist de The Weeknd

ARCHIVO - The Weeknd se presentará nuevamente en el Estadio GNP Seguros (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello, archivo)

Se espera que The Weeknd interprete una lista de sus éxitos más reconocidos durante las fechas programadas. Todo puede cambiar, pero este es el setlist que ha interpretado en otros países:

The Abyss

Wake Me Up

After Hours

Starboy

Heartless

Faith

Take My Breath

Sacrifice

How Do I Make You Love Me?

Can’t Feel My Face

Lost in the Fire

Kiss Land

Often

Given Up on Me

I Was Never There

The Hills

Baptized in Fear

Open Hearts

Cry for Me

São Paulo

Timeless

RATHER LIE

Creepin’

Niagara Falls

One of the Girls

Stargirl Interlude

Out of Time

I Feel It Coming

Die for You

Is There Someone Else?

Wicked Games

Call Out My Name

The Morning

Save Your Tears

Less Than Zero

Blinding Lights

Without a Warning

Reflections Laughing

High for This

House of Balloons

Moth to a Flame