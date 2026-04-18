Este será el setlist de The Weeknd para sus conciertos en el Estadio GNP Seguros

The Weeknd presentará tres conciertos en el Estadio GNP los días 20, 21 y 22 de abril. El inicio de cada presentación está programado para las 21:00. La sede será el Estadio GNP Seguros, el más importante actualmente para eventos musicales.
Para acceder al Estadio GNP en transporte público, la ruta más directa es por metro, utilizando la línea 9 y descendiendo en la estación Ciudad Deportiva. Existen estacionamientos dentro de las instalaciones, accesibles por las puertas 7, 8, 9 y 15, además de cupo limitado en el estacionamiento del Palacio de los Deportes.
Setlist de The Weeknd
Se espera que The Weeknd interprete una lista de sus éxitos más reconocidos durante las fechas programadas. Todo puede cambiar, pero este es el setlist que ha interpretado en otros países:
The Abyss
Wake Me Up
After Hours
Starboy
Heartless
Faith
Take My Breath
Sacrifice
How Do I Make You Love Me?
Can’t Feel My Face
Lost in the Fire
Kiss Land
Often
Given Up on Me
I Was Never There
The Hills
Baptized in Fear
Open Hearts
Cry for Me
São Paulo
Timeless
RATHER LIE
Creepin’
Niagara Falls
One of the Girls
Stargirl Interlude
Out of Time
I Feel It Coming
Die for You
Is There Someone Else?
Wicked Games
Call Out My Name
The Morning
Save Your Tears
Less Than Zero
Blinding Lights
Without a Warning
Reflections Laughing
High for This
House of Balloons
Moth to a Flame