"Prince Valiant," the inflatable dinghy used by 34-year-old actress Natalie Wood, sits moored pierside after it washed up on the rocks on Catalina Island, Calif., on Nov. 30, 1981. Patrolmen discovered the actress' body 200 yards off Blue Cavern Point on Catalina Island, 100 yards away from the boat after a seven hour search. Los Angeles County Sherrif's Department spokesmen said that the actress apparently drowned. (AP Photo/Harrington)