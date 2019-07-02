El drama entre Taylor Swift y su exmanager Scoot Braun tiene en divididas a las celebridades de la música. Después de que la cantante contara en la red social Tumblr sentirse "triste y asqueada" al enterarse por sorpresa de que su exmanager compró a su antigua agencia los derechos de todas sus canciones por 300 millones de dolares (derechos que ella no tenía pero que llevaba tiempo buscardo adquirirlos), ahora dos pesos pesados del pop mundial como Justin Beiber y Camila Cabello salieron a fijar una posición.
Justin Bieber salió en defensa de su mánager, amigo y mentor Scooter Braun, dando comienzo así a una pelea insólita . "Scooter siempre te protegió, desde los días en los que vos me dejaste muy agradecidamente actuar antes de tus conciertos. Pasaron los los años, no hemos cruzado caminos y no nos hemos podido comunicar nuestras diferencias, dolores y frustraciones. Así que que hayas recurrido a las redes sociales para que la gente odie a Scooter no es justo. ¿Qué tratabas de conseguir publicando ese blog? Me parece que lo hiciste para conseguir la compasión de la gente. También sabías que si publicabas eso, tus fans irían y le harían bullying a Scooter".
"De cualquier forma, una cosa que sí sé es que Scooter y yo te queremos. Creo que la única forma de resolver conflicto es a través de la comunicación. Así que las decirse las cosas online no creo que resuelvan nada. Estoy seguro de que Scooter y yo querríamos hablar con vos y resolver cualquier conflicto, dolor o sentimientos que moleste. Ni Scooter ni yo tenemos nada negativo que decir. De verdad que queremos lo mejor para vos. Normalmente, no refuto cosas como esta, pero cuando tratas de escrachar a alguien que quiero, eso es cruzar la línea", termina diciendo Justin Bieber.
Mostrando apoyo, Camila Cabello se puso del lado de Taylor Swift.
La ex integrante de Fith Harmony fijó su posición sobre el asunto en un tweet. Si bien no se refirió directamente a ella, dio su opinión sobre los artistas que pueden ser dueños de sus grabaciones. "No sé mucho sobre lo que está sucediendo, pero diré que realmente creo que los artistas deben ser dueños del trabajo de su propia vida", escribió en Twitter, agregando un emoji de corazón roto a la declaración.
I don’t know a lot about what’s going on but I will say I really believe artists should own their own life’s work 💔
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 2, 2019
